Thomas Carty Drops Interesting Queensberry Hint

Thomas Carty has given Frank Warren the eyes – and seems to have worked.

The fast-rising Dublin heavyweight has secured a slot on the Dillian Whyte versus Joe Joyce on April 5 in Manchester.

It’s another high-profile platform for the Celtic Warrior Gym boxer and another chance to take a significant stride forward.

The bout comes less than a month after the BUI Celtic heavyweight champion makes his New York debut and fights live on UFC Fight Pass on the undercard of Callum Walh’s latest St Patrick’s Week excursion.

As a result it’s unlikely the southpaw puncher will get a gatekeeping bout or the breakout name he wants. However, it does mean he could go into the Summer on the back of two more well-publicised wins.

The Paschal Collins trained Dillian Whyte managed big man also has the chance to add Warren to his list of admirers and the Queensberry boss could provide passage to the Johnny Fisher fight he wants.

A Carty – Fisher meeting could fit well into a Queensberry – Matchroom 5 v 5 fight night, any link with Warren, who mentors fellow Dub Pierce O’Leary, would be beneficial in that regard. Although it has to be said Eddie Hearn knows what ‘The Bomber’ brings to the table and has spoken positively about that fight in the past.