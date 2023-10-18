‘This is personal’ – Gary Cully is in no mood to party
Gary Cully will make his big return to Dublin this November when he fights Reece Mould for the WBA Continental Europe lightweight title – but this time he insists his homecoming is “personal”.
’The Diva’ [16(10)-1] was left stunned last May when Mexican rival Jose Felix ripped up the script and inflicted the Irish lightweight’s only career loss to date with a devastating stoppage defeat in front of Cully’s home fans at the 3Arena.
But rejuvenated and vengeful – now training under Joe McNally in Liverpool – world champion hopeful Cully is determined to bounce back after vowing to take care of business when he challenges Mould [18(6)-1] on the Chantelle Cameron-Katie Taylor undercard on November 25 – live worldwide on DAZN.
“This isn’t about a celebration or a party like last time was supposed to be,” said Cully. “This is personal for me to get back to where I need to be and I’m looking to put in a big performance on November 25.”
Unbeaten southpaw Paddy ‘The Real Deal’ Donovan [11(8)-0] is back at the 3Arena as he faces English Welterweight Champion Danny Ball [13(6)-1-1] for the WBA Continental Welterweight Title.
And there’s no party without Thomas Carty [6(5)-0] as the undefeated Dublin native prepares to put his BUI Celtic Heavyweight Championship on the line.
Recently crowned WBC interim World Featherweight Champion Skye Nicolson [8-0] puts her belt on the line as the Australian collides with Lucy Wildheart [10(4)-2].
|Fight fans can look forward to the debut of London’s exciting Lightweight prospect Giorgio Visioli as the two-time Senior ABA amateur champion makes his eagerly awaited professional debut in our Before the Bell fights.
Galway featherweight John Cooney [8(2)-0] and Dublin’s own Liam Gaynor [10-4] meet for the BUI Celtic crown, as fellow Dublin fighter Emmet Brennan [1-0] battles Limerick’s Jamie Morrisey [5(1)-0-1] for the Celtic light-heavyweight title.
Matchroom Sport chairman Eddie Hearn said: “It’s a huge night for Dublin’s Gary Cully who looks to bounce back against an in-form Reece Mould while Thomas Carty returns in a Heavyweight clash and Paddy Donovan looks to prove he is the ‘Real Deal’ when he faces his first 50-50 test against Danny Ball.”