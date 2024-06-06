‘They told me a date’ – Dana White’s homecoming plans for Callum Walsh

Like many Irish diaspora, Callum Walsh was expected home this summer.

Not just to visit family but to go to work on top of a massive UFC Fight Pass broadcast 360 Promotions card,

The Freddie Roach-trained prospect has been linked with a professional trip home for over a year and all the talk after his MSG St Patrick’s weekend win was of a summer card in Cork.

With Walsh fighting in LA tonight, there won’t be a summer visit home, not in a professional capacity anyway, but he assures Ireland is still on the agenda.

The Tom Loffleor promoted light-middle say Dana White remains dead set on a card this side of the Atlantic and he believes it may be next.

“I think after this one, definitely. 100% after this one. They just wanted me to have one more in LA, defend this title and try build more hype. To have a homecoming you need a lot of hype behind you,” he tells the Examiner.

“With Dana White, you don’t need much of it. Just bring him. Hopefully, it will be my next fight. That is what I am aiming for.

“After the New York fight, I went to Las Vegas and met with Dana. We were talking about it, that we need to go to Ireland. He said, ‘100%. We are going.’ Then I thought it was going to be this fight, but they announced the LA fight. I think they were working on a date then,” he adds before all but suggesting it’s locked in.

“Well, they told me a date, but I am not going to say anything until it’s confirmed. Hopefully, my next fight will be back home. That date is soon enough.”

Walsh defeated Dauren Yeleussinov, the older brother of Daniyar who won an Olympic gold medal in 2016, last time out.

Tonight he fights Carlos Ortiz a Mexican that can punch but whom he is favoured to beat.

The 23-year-old world-ranked fighter believes a more game puncher will help bring the best out of him and thus allow him to produce the kind of entertaining performance he loves to give the fans.

“I’m sparring with top-level fighters in Wild Card. I know the level I am capable of being at. I am sparring champions and big contenders; I know the level I can be at. It is just showing it in my fights, on the big stage when everyone is watching,” he adds.

“I haven’t been happy with my performances, but no one can beat me. When I finally do put it on, the better opponent I get the better, the better I will be. The last fella just wanted to get by. He was awkward, running around, being in there to survive. When I have someone coming to fight it will bring out the best version of me.”