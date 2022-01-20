‘They gave me their word’ – Farrell confident he won’t suffer debut disappointment again

Ruadhan Farrell has assured fights fans they will definitely get to see him in the pro ring come March 12.

The unlucky Belfast fighter confirmed a debut date last week and is scheduled to fight at the Crown Plaza Hotel in Glasgow on Probellum’s Pugilism at the Plaza 4 card.

It’s the FIFTH time the prospect has been scheduled to make his paid bow and the date comes FOUR years after he confirmed he turned over.

Farrell is adamant things won’t go wrong this time and has assured fans as much, revealing his new team has promised him he won’t suffer debut disappointment again.

“I can 110% say my debut will definitely happen on 12th March,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

“I haven’t had the best of luck with three shows getting cancelled and every debut date not going my way but I’ve put all my belief into Sam [Kynoch] and Robbie [Fylnn]. They won’t let it happen again, they have given me their word on that.”

The last time Farrell was scheduled to fight was October, in fact, Warren Boxing Promotions had two fights lined up for him, only for things to go belly up again.

Explaining what went wrong that time he adds: “The fight got cancelled a week before, people had everything booked, flights, hotel and so on. Then I was told I would be told of a new date in a few days. I’m still waiting.”

The super bantamweight has now left Warren Boxing and teamed up with Waterford’s Robbie Flynn.

Discussing how that link up came about the former Assassin and Boxing Ireland aligned fighter said: “I contacted Neil Power about looking for a new manager and he put me on to Robbie. Robbie and I had a one hour phone chat on a Friday night and he drove up to Belfast to sign the contract Sunday evening, he has planned a very busy and interesting 2022 for me.”

Having suffered false dawns galore and having been forced to wait years to punch for pay, Farrell just wants to feel the pro canvas under his feet and throw a shot in anger. He isn’t thinking about trying to make up for lost time or being fast-tracked, he doesn’t care who he fights once he fights this spring.

“To be honest I don’t really care if you get me,” he responds when asked about the level of debut opponent.

“I just want to get out and show everyone what I’m about. I want to get that first win under my belt and push on from there.”