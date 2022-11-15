In recent memory, it seems some fans of the sport have been feeling things are… Slipping away from what they used to be. Boxing, while still a show that fighters have to sell one way or another, used to be THE combat sport for the masses, for many reasons. Mainly because of how accessible it is to begin, unlike other sports like racing or tennis where massive amounts of money are necessary to begin, with boxing you can get started in a local gym with just a little bit of passion, look at the story of Savannah Marshall for example. Small town girl from the North East of England. But she made it to the big stage.

Today we’re going to be taking a look at some of the best Irish boxers of all time, there have been many big names from Ireland in the sport and they deserve some recognition. Don’t worry, we won’t be counting Conor McGregor in this list, though he is arguably the best Irish Mixed Martial Artist of all time. It still blows my mind that he just decided one day he was going to box Floyd Mayweather and then… Did it? Though it does seem like Floyd will fight anybody these days, so it shouldn’t be too surprising should it?

Jimmy McLarnin is known as one of the grandfathers of Irish boxing and for good reason. Source: Wikipedia

Jimmy McLarnin

Starting off with the REAL OLD SCHOOL boxers and the guy who most people know as the greatest Irish boxer of all time. Jimmy McLarnin is an international boxing hall of famer, he’s a two time welterweight world champion, on the BoxRec rankings, Jimmy is currently listed as #4 ranked pound for pound fighter in history, behind Ray Robinson, Floyd Mayweather Jr and Muhammad ali. However, he is also listed as the #1 Canadian boxer of all time given his family moved to Canada when he was young, so I guess they just kinda claimed him?

Though many younger fans may not have heard of him, Jimmy is so highly rated for a reason, one of his most famous fights was against Louis “Kid” Kaplan in 1927. Many people fett like Jimmy wasn’t quite ready for this kind of step up, but it was now or never. Jimmy felt like he would be able to out pace and keep his distance from Kaplan, but with the first punch of the fight, Kaplan broke Jimmy’s jaw, not only that but this saw him knocked down for the first time in his career, his 41st PROFESSIONAL FIGHT.

The hardships never stopped there though, Kaplan continued to pressure and keep Jimmy down, until the 4th round when fatigue set in. As he starts to tire Jimmy takes the front foot and turns the tables, keeping Kaplan down. At the start of the 8th, Jimmy rushes Kaplan as he is leaving his corner and gets the KO. This is the fight that REALLY fired Jimmy into the world’s eye AND got him a shot at the lightweight titles in 1928 against Sammy Mandell.

Steve Collins became a two weight world champion, middle & super middleweight. Cementing himself as one of the all time Irish greats. Source: Irish News

Steve Collins

Steve Collins, known as the Celtic Warrior, is considered one of the greatest Irish boxers of all time, not just because he was a two weight world champion, which will always help put your name among the greats, but because of WHO he beat to become known as one of the greats. Collins would win 26 Irish titles fighting as an amateur before moving to Boston where he turned pro in 1986. He struggled to get hold of a belt in the states however and upon moving over to Britain would find himself with his first belt after beating Chris Pyatt in Sheffield, earning himself the WBO middleweight title.

It was his step up to super middleweight however where he REALLY took the world by storm. Given a chance against Chris Eubank, he went on to win on points, ending Eubanks reign AND his unbeaten run, they went on to have a rematch which he also won on split decision. Collins would also go on to win TWO fights over Nigel Benn. He wouldn’t ever physically lose his belt, instead he decided to hang up the gloves after having to pull out of a scheduled fight with Joe Calzaghe due to injury, retiring with a record of 39 fights 36 wins (21 KO) and 3 losses.

