‘That’s why we made this fight’ – Promoter says it’s ‘time’ for Joe Ward to kick on

It’s time for Joe Ward to step it up according to veteran fight maker Lou Di Bella.

It’s been slow and steady for one of Ireland’s greatest-ever amateurs since he ditched the vest but Di Bella now is time to let the West Meath natural talent off the leash.

As a result, he has matched the decorated southpaw with a former world title challenger, Derrick Webster on the undercard of Cork light middleweight Callum Walsh’s return to Madison Square Garden.

“Derrick Webster is the toughest opponent Joe Ward has fought,” DiBella said.

“It’s time for Joe to step up and that’s why we made the fight.”

The Jimmy Payne-trained fighter will more than welcome the fight, one of the greatest light heavyweights in the world in his amateur days, has been calling for named opposition.

Pre and post his most recent victory over Prince Oko Narty in Letterkenny he was making his Joshua Buatsi availability known.

The southpaw will also welcome the platform on which he fights and will look to make an impression on UFC Fight Pass.

Webster’s best days are potentially behind him considering he is 41, but he still represents a step up and step in the right direction for the Moate BC graduate.

The American southpaw has challenged for, and won, regional titles and was involved in a WBA world title fight with Lennox Allen in 2019.

The upset-minded ‘Take it to the Bank’ also comes into the fight on the back of a victory over Christian Thomas and a split decision draw with recent IBO title challenger Christopher Pearson.

The extremely talented Ward will be favoured going into the eight-round light heavyweight clash but has the chance to start the year with a mini statement on a big night for Irish boxing.

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com late last year, Ward said: “I believe it’s my time now. I want to fight for belts, get myself in the top 15 in the world, and then challenge all these guys at the top of the division.

“The key is to put yourself in a position where you get into the top 15 of the world and keep making strides forward. I’ve a massive background with the Olympics, the World and European medals, they know I’m a force to the reckoned with, so obviously they won’t agree to fight me straight away so I have to put myself in a position where they can’t refuse.”