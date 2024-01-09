Dana Whites has Callum Walsh Homecoming dream

Luckily for Callum Walsh , Dana White always gets what he wants because the UFC boss wants an Irish homecoming for the rising star.

The Freddie Roach-trained prospect has been linked with a professional trip home for over a year and talk of a summer card in Cork has increased massively since last November.

Speaking in Dublin this week, Walsh revealed White is the driving force behind the Ireland move and he backed him to make it happen.

“Dana White wants me to fight in Ireland. I want to fight in Ireland, so I think we can make it happen,” the 23-year-old told RTE.

“I just want to fight back home for the Irish people, to bring it back here and [have] a big show here.

“If anyone can do it it’s Dana White. I’d like Cork because I’m a Corkman but if it’s Dublin, or wherever, as long as it’s in Ireland I’ll be happy.

“The dream is to fight for a world title in Páirc Uí Chaoimh. I’m a bit away from that at the moment. I need more time, more fights, more wins.”

Before Cork, a county that has seen a resurgence boxing-wise, thanks to the likes of Tommy Hyde, who has topped two bills in the county, Danny Keating, Steven Kierns, and Cathal Crowley, Walsh has a New York date.

It was yesterday confirmed, that the Tom Loeffler promoted Cobh man will top a March 15 card at the Theather in Madison Square Garden.

“I’m going to be one of the first fighters in a long time to headline Madison Square Garden twice in the space of four months,” he said.

“At such a young age too. I’ll be 23 in February… it’s crazy. After that I want to come home and fight in Ireland.”

All of Walsh’s nine fights to date bar his debut have been broadcast live on UFC Fight Pass. His unique relationship with the UFC looks set to continue meaning if he was to fight in Cork the UFC machine would also come to town, something which could be massively beneficial for the local fighters.