Ten time Irish Champ makes it six Lithuanian National Championship wins in a row

Austeja Auciute won her sixth Lithuanian National title last weekend.

The former Finn Valley boxer defeated Aleknaite Renata in the women’s welterweight final of the Lithuanian National Championships over the weekend to add another title to her collection.

Auciute won 10 Irish titles in various age groups and levels in the colours of the Donegal club before returning to her native Lithuania in 2015.

She has gone on to secure domestic dominance since and the weekend’s win makes it six titles in a row.

Auciute, who lost to Olympic gold medal winner Kellie Harrington in the 2016 World Championships, won World Youth and Junior bronze whilst based in Ireland in 2011. In fact, she remains one of Finn Valley’s most decorated punchers placed behind recent world title challenger Jason Quigley and Steven O’Reilly in the clubs medal table.

