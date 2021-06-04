Teen debutant Steven Cairns in relaxed mood ahead of debut

Steven Cairns is taking his debut in his stride.

The Cork teen makes his pro bow in Spain tomorrow night as he trades leather with Rafael Castillo [14(6)-61(20)-3] at the Pabellon Campio Llorens, Villarreal.

It should prove a massive occassion for any fighter, particularly a debutant, yet the Legacy BC fighter is approaching it like he would any other.

The latest Rebel county puncher is as relaxed as can be just hours shy of fighting without a vest for the first time.

“I honestly feel the same as I do ahead as every other fight I’ve had so far,” he tells Irish-boxing.com when asked about excitement levels.

“This is what I love doing, so there no pressure. I’ll approach this on the same as my other fights. I’ll just stay relaxed and do what I do best.”

Cairns has been training full time since he confirmed he was turning over early this year and says he goes into action ready to impress.

The young prospect only confirmed fight news this week but revealed he had the date eight weeks out.

“I had this date 2 months ago but I’m always in the gym and always ready anyway,” he continued before predicting victory. “I will get a win whatever way it comes I don’t mind but I’ll win.”

Tomorrow against a fighter who has given a lot of Irish fighters rounds is step one on what Cairns is hoping will be “a long and successful career.”

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com previously Cairns said professional boxing was always the dream.

“I am happy with what I achieved. My first goal when I was 11 years of age was to become Irish champion. I ended up winning 7 national titles, representing my country and winning medals for my country.”

Former Tony Bellew coach Dave Coldwell won the race for the Cork fighters signature.

Cairns is happy with the link up and is confident he has made the right choice.

“I met Dave through my coach Jon O’Brien. I was in contact with a couple of people from England and America but after speaking with Dave I knew he was the man to take me to the top,” he adds before deflecting from a promotional contract question to out line his goals.

“Short term I want to show everyone what I’m all about and long term I planned to be in massive fights and of course world titles.”