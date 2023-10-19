Team Ireland squad to contest the European U22 Championships Named.

A 15 strong Team Ireland squad has been named to contest the European U22 Championships, taking place in Budva, Montenegro, from November 9th to 20th.

320 boxers from 38 countries have registered to contest the tournament: Albania, Armenia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Denmark, England, Estonia, France, Georgia, IBA – Germany, Greece, Hungary, IBA – Neutral, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Kosovo, Malta, Moldova, Montenegro, IBA – Netherlands, Northern Macedonia, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Turkey and Wales.

The host city, Budva, has a special resonance for Team Ireland – it was the location of the 2022 Women’s European Championship, where the team came home with 3 gold, a silver and 2 bronze medals, topping the table in the process.

Team Ireland had a very successful campaign at the 2022 European U22 Championships in Porec, Croatia, in March of that year, returning with 3 gold medals, 1 silver and 3 bronze medals. The golds were claimed by heavyweight and now Paris 2024 Olympian, Jack Marley, Lisa O’Rourke who would claim a World gold just 2 months later, and 54kg Niamh Fay

The women’s team finished joint 2nd in the tournament’s medals rankings and 3rd out of 24 countries in the team rankings. Turkey and Italy were in first and second, respectively.

The men’s team finished 7th out of 33 nations – Turkey and Ukraine, with 13 boxers apiece, finished in first and second, respectively.

Team Ireland

48kg Nicole Buckley, St Carthages BC

50kg Chantelle Robinson, Saviours Crystal BC

57kg Robin Kelly, Ballynacargy BC

70kg Evelyn Igharo, Clann Naofa BC

75kg Bethany Doocey, Castlebar BC

81kg Dearbhla Tinnelly, Clann Naofa BC

48kg Padraig Downey, St. John Bosco BC, Antrim

51kg Clepson dos Santos, Holy Trinity BC

54kg Donagh Keary, Rathfriland BC

60kg Rhys Owens, Erne BC

63.5kg James “Shamie” McDonagh, St Paul’s Waterford

67kg Gareth Dowling, Dublin Docklands

75kg Gavin Rafferty, Dublin Docklands

80kg James Whelan, Dublin Dockland

86kg Kian Hedderman, O.L.O.L BC

Support Staff:

Team Manager, Sean Crowley

Coach: Jay Delaney

Coach: Lynne McEnery

Coach: Liam Cunningham

Coach: Aoife Hennigan

Physio: Lorcan McGee

R&J: Stephen Kelly