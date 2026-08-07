Taylor vs. Pili: Will the Undefeated French Challenger Ruin KT’s Retirement Party at Croke Park?

At 25-1, Katie Taylor has forged a path that has made her one of the most integral and legendary figures in women’s boxing. Nothing will ever unseat her from this place atop her sport for generations to come. However, she’s not done just yet.

On September 5, she’ll walk out at Croke Park in Dublin one last time. She’ll be up against an intriguing up-and-comer in the super lightweight division, French pugilist Flora Pili. With a sound amateur run before becoming a 12-0 challenger in the pro ranks, some might be having second thoughts as to the ease of KT’s retirement bout.

Heavily Favouring the Experienced Boxer

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As you’d expect, Katie Taylor, the woman who has defeated every boxer she’s faced – including an immediate revenge win over Chantelle Cameron in 2023 – is the big favourite for the September 5 fight. Compared to the likes of Cameron, Amanda Serrano, and Delfine Persoon, Pili poses much less of a threat on paper, even if Tayler is now 40 years old.

Fights aren’t won on paper, though. Naturally, the odds are well against Pili, but public opinion on the world’s largest prediction market may say otherwise. The odds, at the time of writing, translated to a roughly eight percent shot for Pili, but the Polymarket percentages are rarely that far apart, finding more winners when there’s an upset.

It’s the kind of bout that will attract many who see this as far from straightforward for the heavy favourite. Those boxing fans could get themselves in on the prediction market with the Polymarket promo listed on Saturday Down South. The trade $10, get a $20 bonus offer extends that first play to $30, which could be used on the Taylor-Pili market.

As the prediction markets offer the view and betting lines in terms of percentages, it’s easier to see a potential advantage in the underdog selection. As noted, Pili’s odds put her at eight percent to win. The Polymarket lines, when they open closer to the bout, will likely put the French boxer at closer to 20 percent, if not higher.

A Monumental Occasion

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Katie Taylor has seemingly moved from one monumental occasion to the next, from her Olympics triumph to going undisputed and unified across different divisions. Even so, this is a home bout to call it a day in a stadium her team had to battle to secure. As reported by ESPN, Croke Park has a capacity of 80,000, and it’ll likely be filled for this.

The pressure will be on even with this being the final chapter. Add in that it’s Taylor’s first bout since July 2025 in the trilogy victory over Serrano in New York, and it becomes a bit easier to see room for a potential upset. Taylor herself has said that she had to turn off the Mayo Celebrations because of what’s to come after her next bout.

There is also a sense of suitability and just-in-case thinking behind Flora Pili coming in to challenge Taylor. While green, she is well-ranked by the WBC and IBF, and sits fourth in this division under WBA rankings. So, should an upset occur, the rankings wouldn’t be upended by a journeyman champion.

It’s a huge and possibly very tense occasion for Taylor, and while she’s expected to come through once again with flying colours, her opponent and the weight of the event shouldn’t be underestimated quite as much as the odds suggest.