Taylor continues building RTÉ Sports Award History

Katie Taylor [21(6)-0] is the most decorated boxer when it comes to the RTÉ Sports Awards.

The undisputed lightweight world champion was bestowed the annual honour of RTE Sportsperson of the Year for the third time last weekend.

The trailblazer claimed the award for the first time in 2012 after a huge Olympics for her and a gold medal win that helped transform a sport.

Her second came in 2020 following her rematch win over Delfine Persoon—whom she first edged in their June 2019 four-belt unification bout—and a landslide victory over then-unbeaten Miriam Gutierrez.

It means the Bray talent and Irish Icon is boxing’s most recognized in the award’s 37-year history and she now accounts for half of boxing’s RTE Sports Awards.

Former featherweight world champion Barry McGuigan was the inaugural winner in 1985, Michael Carruth claimed the prize in 1992, post his Olympic gold medal win in Barcelona and Michael Conlan’s history-making World amateur gold medal-winning antics saw him crowned RTE Sports Person of the Year in 2015.

One-time boxer Conor McGregor [0-1(1)] also claimed the crown in 2016 – although this was for the mixed martial artist’s exploits in the octagon.

Taylor is now also the second-winningest recipient of the main award. The Irish sporting legend joins pro golfer Padraig Harrington as a three-time winner, second only to former track and field superstar Sonia O’Sullivan who has won the award five times.