Take Three – Callum Walsh secures Hollywood Debut Date

Callum Walsh has secured a new debut date and will box professionally before the end of the year

The Cork light middleweight has relocated to Los Angeles and linked up with the legendary Freddie Roach, under whom he will start his career on Friday December 10th.

Walsh had been due to make his pro debut on two occasions earlier this year but had to postpone twice due to red tape. All issues have now been sorted and the 20-year-old will end up making his paid bow in December.

It has been confirmed that the 2017 European Junior (U16) champion will punch for pay at the swanky Quiet Cannon Country Club in Montebello, California on a card topped by undefeated American prospect Adrian Corona.

The bill is part of the Hollywood Fight Nights series promoted by major U.S. player Tom Loeffler who is said to have been impressed by young Walsh.

An opponent has yet to be announced for the California-based Cobh native but one is locked in.

The rebel prospect finished runner-up at the 2020 Elite Seniors and moved over to California, where his father lives, at the start of the year to train for the 2021 Elites. However, with the tournament delayed and having caught the eyes of plenty of big players in U.S. West Coast boxing, Walsh turned over.

Ending up in the Wild Card Gym in Hollywood, Walsh has had plenty of top sparring, perhaps most notably being chief partner to Gabe Rosado ahead of the Philly veteran’s sensational shock win over Bektemir Melikuziev.

Following two postponements, Walsh is eager to get going at last – with the plan then being for an extremely busy 2022.