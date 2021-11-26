FEATURED Headline News News 

Steve Collins returns to Millstreet as Cork celebrates famous Chris Eubank win

Jonny Stapleton ,

Steve Collins walked into Millstreet and down memory last weekend.

One of Ireland’s greatest ever fighters returned to the scene of his famous 1995 victory over Chris Eubank Jr.

Covid prevented the 25th anniversary of the historic fight from being celebrated but Cork rolled out the red carpet for the Dubliner 26 years on.

Part of the weekend-long celebrations was a trip to Milstreet, the surprise but successful venue for the fight. More than 8000 packed into the ‘shed’ to watch Collins become the first man to beat the biggest name in British boxing at the time.

“I remember entering the ring first as the contender, absorbing it all, a feeling of being in a sauna, the massive crowd, the positive vibes, I just knew history was in the making,” recalls Collins. “Dwelling back, I couldn’t had got a better venue and more than 25 years later I’ve returned.

“Listening to fans down through the years, there must have been 25,000 people at the fight, maybe some not even born,” he adds.

“At the time, I couldn’t sell out in Dublin, I fought twice in the Green Glens and also at Pairc Uí Chaoimh. They could have sold out twice over, for some reason, there was a terrific response to Millstreet and Cork, being a Collins, there has to be a connection with Cork,” he said.

The Millstreet visit was only part of a weekend of activities celebrating that success 26 years ogo. There was a plaque unveiled at the famous ‘Boxing Wall’ in Bishop Lucey Park, the first non Cork man to celebrate there. There was also a visit to City Hall where Collins spent some time with the Lord Major, a trip to Pairc Ui Chaoimh where he successfully defended his title against Eubank, and a banquet at the Kingsley Hotel.

Jonny Stapleton

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: editoririshboxing@gmail.com

You May Also Like

Shortty Carroll ready to dive straight back in at the deep end

irishboxing

WATCH – National Elite Championships LIVE and in full HERE

Jonny Stapleton

Eamonn O’Kane backs Sean McGlinchy to bounce back from McCrory loss

irishboxing