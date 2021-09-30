Step Up will Set Up Title Shot for Owen O’Neill

Owen O’Neill [6-0] believes he could take a big step toward a title shot with a victory this Saturday night.

‘Triple O’ takes on a yet to be officially confirmed opponent on Celtic Clash 12 at the Devenish this coming weekend and believes a win will maneuver him toward a title shot.

The clash will be O’Neill’s first over six rounds and should help him stake a claim for a BUI Celtic title shot. The plan seems to be to bank some more experience in Dublin on Celtic Clash 13 before the year is out before Boxing Ireland attempt to secure him a title shot.

“There’s things in the pipeline if I come out of this fight unmarked,” he assures Irish-Boxing.com.

“I’m hoping to get another fight in before Christmas, which will take me to title fights.”

The unbeaten 26-year-old will fight in Belfast for the first time since February of last year. His last two wins came on the road and in Luxemburg and Spain respectively, now he can’t wait to fight in front of his loyal following at the Devenish this weekend.

“I’m absolutely buzzing it’s been a long time,” he added.

“It’s only fight week at minute and I’m buzzing, everyone is wishing me luck it’s a good feeling.”

As Boxing Ireland’s most senior fighter and the carrd plus being the only puncher making an appearance, ‘The Operator’ looks destined to headline.

The Dee Walsh-trained fighter hasn’t been made aware of the running order just yet but would love to take centre stage.

“To be honest I’m not sure if I am [topping the bill]. I haven’t been told, although I’m the only Belfast fighter on the card, so maybe?

“I was co-main event on my debut and that was crazy, so if I am main event I’ll be loving it. It will give me more motivation to stick in a great performance.”

O’Neill appears to have the credentials to become a Boxing Ireland Belfast bill topper and the Cliftonville fighter could find himself as a leading man if he continues to progress toward bigger fights.

It’s not something the Boxing Ireland fighter has thought too much about but is not something he would shy away from.

“If I keep winning and my support keeps growing who knows?” He responds when asked about the possibility.

“That would be amazing. I would love to be a house hold name in Belfast, I’ve got a huge family, cracking mates and a Cliftonville support behind me, so let’s see where it takes us.”

O’Neill is unaware as to whom he fights this weekend, a knock-on effect of the away corner pandemic that has hit small hall shows across Ireland and the UK, but correctly points out it doesn’t really matter, as he always finds a way to entertain.

“I’m always in good fights don’t think any of them have been boring, I want a great performance with no injuries or cuts.”