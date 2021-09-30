Irish Middleweight turns down late notice Chris Eubank Jr offer

Conor Coyle’s team turned down a late offer to fight Chris Eubank Jr this weekend.

The British fighter, a former Spike O’Sullivan foe, fights on Sky Sports’ first night broadcast with new promotional partner Boxxer.

The Roy Jones trained fighter was initially due to fight Sven Elbir but he withdrew after he tested positive for Covid.

The search for a replacement saw Derry’s Coyle [14(6)-0] offered the fight, only for the former Roy Jones promoted fighter’s team to turn it down.

Coyle revealed he got the offer six days out and while his team declined, he suggested it was a fight he would be interested further down the line.

It’s not that Team Coyle don’t believe the undefeated ‘Kid’ wouldn’t be ready for the world level operator, rather they would prefer it to happen on the end of a full camp.

Coyle was last seen in Mexico in May, fighting outdoors in a rain storm, speaking at the time the 30-year-old suggested he would be sorting a return to American for the latter part of the year.

“We will get back to Florida for camp and push for a big TV fight in a few months. I’ll put details out when it all falls into place,” he said before revealing Mexico served it’s purpose but is now a place he is done with in terms of fighting.

“I’ve got some rounds and two fights built on my record after the pandemic, so I’m itching to get fast-tracked when I have a full camp training in America, away from all distractions. Two months, two belts – 14-0.. moving on from Mexico now.”