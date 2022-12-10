Step into the dark for Padraig McCrory

Padraig McCrory [15(9)]-0] goes into his SSE Arena clash blind tonight.

‘The Hammer’ fights for the first time since knocking out Leon Bunn to claim the IBO light heavyweight world title in Germany in October on the Conlan – Geufri bill tonight.

The popular Belfast 34-year-old takes on Dmytro Fedas, a fighter he knows absolutely nothing about on the stacked card.

McCrory admits it’s a fight he is expected to win and is seen as a well-earned more routine outing. However, with huge fights being discussed for 2023 there is an element of pressure, and with little or no knowledge of the challenge that awaits there is still a sense of jeopardy.

“I can’t find any footage on him, which can be dangerous in its own way because I don’t know if he is orthodox or if he’s a southpaw. I don’t know if he is aggressive or not. We have to get in adapt and make adjustments,” he told Irish-boxing.com.

“It’s probably a keep-busy fight, it’s a fight I’m expected to win but at the end of the day I’m fighting someone who is unbeaten and obviously knows how to fight, so I have to be switched on.”

McCrory has options at two weights moving into next year, he could secure a big fight at either super middle or light heavyweight in 2023.

The Dee Walsh trained puncher would prefer to operate at 168lbs, as he makes light heavy ‘too easy’ but is open to options at any weight and points out the Sauerland’s have an option on him so will have a say in his next move.

“My plan is to move back down to super middleweight but if the opportunity is right and it has to be a defence of my belt then we’ll look at that. I’ve loads of options,” he adds before addressing Lydon Arthur talk.

“The Saurelands promote him and have an option on me, so it’s possible. I hear rumours may be fighting Callum Smith so I don’t know – but there are plenty of light heavyweights and super middleweights out there. I’m 34 so they have to be financially right as well. I’m the champion at the end of the day, so they are coming to fight me. It has to make sense, I’m not afraid to fight anyone but the deal has to be right.”