Slots are easy to break: 5 Secrets to winning at slot machines

A common misconception about slots is that they're impossible to break, and require no strategy or insight to win money at them. While slots are extremely fun, and you can certainly win money off of them over time, there are still ways you can play better. By incorporating these five secrets into your slot game, you'll have more fun playing, and increase your chances of winning too.

1) Read the pay table

Before you start playing slots, it’s important to understand how they work. All slots have a pay table that explains the different ways you can win, and how much each payout is worth. Pay attention to the pay table before you start playing, so you know what you’re doing. If you see anything on the pay table called wild, this means that any symbols on the reel will turn into wild symbols when it stops spinning. The more often this happens, the better your chance of winning!

2) Never use more than 1 line

We all know that feeling. You sit down at a slot machine, put in your hard-earned cash, and start spinning. The symbols whirr by and your heart starts racing as you hope for a big win. But more often than not, you walk away empty-handed. If you’re sick of losing money at the slots, there are some things you can do to improve your chances of winning. First, never use more than one line on any given spin.

3) Play only the highest paying symbols

When you’re playing slots, it’s important to only play the symbols that offer the highest payouts. This means that you should avoid playing symbols like cherries and lemons, which only offer small payouts. Instead, focus on playing symbols like 7s and BARs, which offer much higher payouts. Additionally, make sure to take advantage of bonus features like wilds and scatters, which can help you boost your winnings even further.

4) Start with just small money

You don’t need a lot of money to play slots and win. In fact, you can start with just a few dollars. This will allow you to get used to the pace of the game before investing your hard-earned cash. Play for fun, not for money: Don’t take your gambling too seriously or feel like every dollar spent is an investment in this game. Instead, try playing for fun and keep in mind that if you want to keep gambling, it’s better to do so for entertainment rather than spending all your spare cash on it.

5) Always leave with your winnings

Whenever you play slots, you should always aim to leave with more money than you came in with. That may seem like common sense, but it’s easy to get caught up in the excitement of the game and spend more than you intended. This is especially true if you’re on a hot streak! It can be very tempting to keep going until you lose your winnings; however, this is a bad idea.