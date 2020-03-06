Slot Regulations and Laws Across the World

Gambling laws and regulations have differed over time. In Nevada in the early twentieth century gambling was first legalized, however, a few years later gambling was then announced illegal in Nevada until about fifteen years later when Nevada became the only state with legalized gambling within the United States. With this turn in events other states within the US started to relax and allow gambling of different kinds.

In the UK a player needs to be at least eighteen before they can gamble and spin the reels. However, these days it is slightly easier to get around this due to online gaming and gambling. In some countries the legal age is twenty one.

Slot regulations are not just about gambling laws and ages of consent, there are regulations in place that involve the mechanical and the electronic pieces working behind the scenes and potentially hiding the pay out percentages from the players and the casinos bottom line in other words profit.

Slot regulations for a land based traditional casino are there to protect the player and ensure that the government take a share of the tax revenue, however, with online slots the regulations aren’t as strict and compulsory although many online casinos do voluntarily regulate themselves. Regulations across the globe are seen as fairly consistent though.

A progressive slot machine has to have a regulation in place for the both the average pay out but also for normal regular day to day play as well as a regulation around the actual slot portion pay out. Remember that a progressive slot machine can end up paying out a huge sum of money should a player hit the jackpot. One of the regulations for a progressive slot machine is to ensure that there is a linked progressive display meter visible to all players at all times and that the player must be made aware of the potential jackpot figure and that the player is playing a progressive slot machine.

Some countries that operate online casinos do apply tax where other countries do not, however, most of the online casinos tend to be fair with the slot machines simply to remain competitive rather than losing business. There are also companies who certify the online casinos so potential players are aware that the online casino they are playing at is fair. In Switzerland online gambling is banned as is online poker and casino websites. In Canada each province manages its own laws on gambling.

The Gambling Commission in the UK sets out a document that details the regulations of all gambling activities, how they must be handled and what the casinos, online or other, are under law to carry out. It details time limits; last pay out, amounts and jackpot limits. Globally each country will produce a similar document before being able to go out to market. Once the UK leaves the EU this may change.

Countries globally can either allow gambling and collect the taxes that are generated or ban gambling and fight a slow impossible to win battle ahead.

