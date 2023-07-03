‘She Can’t Fight Like Me’ – Chantelle Cameron stirs it up as rematch talk intensifies

Chantelle Cameron has moved to stir the pot a little as Katie Taylor rematch talk intensifies.

Eddie Hearn has revealed Taylor has evoked her rematch clause and talks are already underway to make Taylor – Cameron II.

The Matchroom boss has also suggested he would like to do the rematch in Dublin and has hinted at going back to the 3Arena with a heavily influenced Irish card.

With talk of the rematch increasing the undisputed light welterweight champion of the world has been highlighting her famous victory online.

Firing a couple of shots she shared a video, that suggested, while Taylor may be the better boxer, Cameron had more fight about her.

The Brit said: ‘She’s fast, she’s quick – she’s a better boxer than me. She can box me ears off but she can’t fight like me!’

Speaking on the likelihood of a rematch Eddie Hearn said: “Katie said is going to exercise that rematch clause against Chantelle Cameron. We’ll plan that fight for November time.

“It’s gonna be a huge fight. There was no talking Katie Taylor into any other fight.

“All she wanted was a chance to rematch Chantelle Cameron.

“Chantelle Cameron will come into that fight as the A side, as the favourite as well and it’ll be a massive night.”