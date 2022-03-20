SEVEN shoot for silver in Sunday’s Euro Semis
Seven Irish fighters will look to upgrade bronze for silver in Croatia today.
A weekend, that saw seven of the 19 strong Irish team picked to compete in this year’s European Under-22 secure podium finishes, could go from brilliant to sensational, as all Ireland’s remaining competitors look to upgrade the value of the metal that will eventually drape around their neck.
Seven Irish fighters compete in Sunday’s semi’s and will be looking to secure final berths across another action-packed day.
Niamh Fay, Kaci Rock, Lisa O’Rourke, Dylan Eagleson, Jack Marley and Paul Loonam will all trade leather in final four matches.
Ireland Squad:
Women
48kg Nicole Clyde
50kg Caitlin Fryers
52kg Daina Moorehouse
54kg Niamh Fay
57kg Zara Breslin
63kg Eve Woods
66kg Kaci Rock
70kg Lisa O’Rourke
75kg Aoibhe Carabine
Men
48kg Padraig Downey
51kg Clepson De Santos
54kg Dylan Eagleson
57kg Jake Mc Mahon
60kg Paul Loonam
63kg Shamie Mc Donagh
67kg Barry O Connor
71kg Darragh Gilroy
92kg Jack Marley