Second Date – Jamie Morrissey to Fight in England Next Month

Jamie Morrissey [1(1)-0] will fight for a second time as pro fighter in England next month.

The Muay Thai convert is set to bank more pro boxing experience at the Oldham Lesuire Centre, Oldham on September 11.

An opponent has yet to be confirmed but Irish-boxing.com understands the fight will play out over four rounds.

The fight will be the Boxing Ireland super middleweight’s second since turning over and his first since returning from a hand injury.

Morrissey defeated Adnan Zilic of Bosnia And Herzegovina in a round in Luxembourg in March and only that hand injury prevented him from building on the win on Celtic Clash 11 in Spain this summer.

However, he does see action before Autumn comes in and is out in England in less than a month’s time.

It means the Shaun Kelly trained fighter, a welcome addition to a growing super middleweight division, will have rounds under his belt and thus will be ring rust-free going into the tail end of the year.

Which in turn suggests he will be primmed for any possible step-ups or the kind of domestic action Celtic Clash is famed for, if the series, as rumoured, returns to Belfast in October and Dublin in December.

The Limerick 168lb fighter has already been linked to promotional stablemates Robert Burke, Kevin Cronin, and Julio Cesar and is open about his desire to step up as soon as Boxing Ireland give him the nod.

Morrissey also seems to be the first fighter to benefit from Boxing Ireland’s recent link-up with Kevin Maree and Maree’s Boxing, securing a British fight date on one of the English-based Dub’s fight cards.

Interestingly enough Jordan Latimer also appears on the card, the previously very vocal southpaw fights for the first time in over three years and the first time since he lost to John Docherty against the unbeaten Dan Catlin.