Satement Stoppage Win for Tommy Hyde

By Kieran Doherty

Tommy ( the Governor) Hyde put in the perfect performance to stop highly rated Mexican boxer Paul Valenzuela in the second round in a NOWHERE2HYDE Promotion event at the GUC Parochial Arena last Saturday night.



This was supposed to be a big step up in class for the Cork fighter, but he came through it with flying colours.



Hyde started the fight working behind his left jab and caught Valenzuela with a powerful overhead right that certainly stunned the Mexican.



He moved up the gears at the start of the second round and had the Mexican on the canvas with a beautiful right to the head and Valenzuela never recovered.



This was definitely a statement win for Hyde as he showed all his improvements under his trainer Lee Beard.

Brian ( BB) Long put in a devastating display to move 3-0 and remain unbeaten when he beat English fighter William O’Reilly with a fourth round stoppage in a Super Middleweight bout



Long started the opening round with two powerful left hooks to his opponent head that had him on the back foot from the very first bell. He followed up by letting his hand go and landed some telling shot’s that had O’Reilly in trouble.



Long again started the second round a little more cautious, however, when he left his hands go he hurt O’Reilly with a couple of short hooks to the head. Long was well on top in this round and hurt his opponent with a good combination’s to the head and body and finished the round with O’Reilly on the ropes again.



The Cork man again was pushing the pace early in the third round and had O’Reilly in trouble with some punishing shots to the head that opened a cut under English man’s left eye.He closed out the round with a punishing right hook that floored O’Reilly and the English man was lucky to make the count.



Long smelled blood and from the very first minute he chased his opponent down and landed some telling shot’s that put his opponent down again and the refferee had no other choice but to call a halt to the fight.



Kildare native Allan Phelan returned to the ring after a six year absence when he fought Deyvi Alua from Peru in a four round bout.



Phelan was quick out of the blocks landing some punishing left hooks to Alua’s body and head. However, Alua was proving to be a difficult opponent with his good footwork get himself out of trouble when Phelan was letting his hand go.



The Kildare native made a bright start to the second round and hurt Alua with a powerful right to the head. He continued to walk his opponent down by landing some telling shots that certainly caught the judges eyes.



Phelan continued to set the pace in the third round, however, Alua started to grow into the fight. However, Phelan finished the round strongly to nick the round.

In the final round Phelan began to tire and Alua began to land some telling shots, but the Kildare native got his second breath and finished the round with some good combinations and got the verdict 40 to 35.