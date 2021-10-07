Same Place New Date – Back to Boston for Thomas O’Toole

Thomas O’Toole [1(1)-0] has confirmed a second pro fight date and will fight for a second time in less than two months when he takes to the ring in November.

The 2019 National Elite light heavyweight champion made his paid bow on the “Fight Night on the Charles at Mosley’s III” card, at Mosley’s On The Charles in Dedham, Massachusetts on October 25, and returns to the same venue looking to double his winning record on November 20.

The Connemara fighter stopped Francisco Alriri Neto within a round on his debut and will be hoping for a tougher test this time around.

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com after his debut win the Fight Legacy southpaw said: “I wanted the rounds, and people could tell because I waited about 30 seconds to throw a punch. I wanted to get that feeling of being back in the ring. I know my level and what I could’ve done but what good is it running at an opponent.

“I wanted to score clean shots and pick my punches and do it slowly to get the rounds, but like I said I’ve come into my power so I knew once I landed with the smaller gloves it was going to be it.”

Two dates so close together is a positive sign for the Celtic Eagles graduate and shows his management want to keep him busy.

It’s an approach other Irish fighters may soon benefit from according to Fighter Locker boss Ryan Roach.

The nephew of legendary trainer Freddie previously revealed to Irish-Boxing.com that his team are looking at other Irish options.

“I have spoken to a few other elite fighters we will see where those conversations go. I’m hoping to get over there soon and check out some local gyms.”

Previously light middle Paul Ryan had been signed to the outfit but the Dubliner instead elected to turn pro with MTK following the onset of the pandemic, leaving O’Toole as Fighter Locker‘s sole current Irish fighter.

Roach is excited by the 2019 Elite Champion and notes how “I have been following him for the last few years, we had a few conversations and really hit it off. I knew he was the right fit.”

“I know Thomas is on the elite level. He’s a tall long southpaw with some serious power in both hands. We will move him the right way and get the right fights at the right time. He is still so young so there is no rush we will see how his body handles weight cuts and see what weight he ends up at.”