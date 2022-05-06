Ricky Hatton Fumes at Jake Paul for Katie Taylor Disrespect

British boxing legend Ricky Hatton hit out at Jake Paul in defense of Katie Taylor.

The social media star turned fighter upset Irish fight fans when he told them the Undisputed Queen of boxing was about to be dethroned at the weigh in ahead of the Irish Icon’s clash with Amanda Serrano in Madison Square Garen on Saturday.

Unhappy with the Olympic gold medal winner’s response he accused the champion and her team of ‘talking s**t’ and has since questioned Saturday’s result.

It seems the comments upset more than Irish fans with ‘The Hitman’considerably perturbed by the MVP man’s antics. The former world champion wasn’t happy with the Youtubers deliberate attempts to search out controversy after such a historic fight.

Hatton believes the fight spoke for itself and didn’t need Paul to add any post fight value.

“Jake Paul was convinced Serrano was robbed and was straight in the ring to have his say afterwards. Now you can’t knock Jake Paul for what he has done and the money he is making. He played his part in getting this fight on too, Eddie Hearn had plenty of praise for him for his role in making it happen and building Serrano up,” Hatton started in his colum with the Metro.

“People still discuss whether he is good for boxing but I’m not too sure. Serrano certainly wasn’t looking for controversy, there were no complaints from her. The fight was nip and tuck, not much in it but she didn’t moan. And had it gone the other way, I don’t think Katie would have complained too much either it was that close at times. There was no controversy. And for him to say Katie, one of the best around, was ‘talking a lot of s**t’… I’m sorry, how long have you been in the game?

“But like a typical YouTuber, he had to say something controversial, just to get a bit of attention. Keep your mouth shut! They have just put on one of the fights of the century, this was two women making history, they don’t need you saying anything about the fight. I felt like jumping down the TV and knocking him out!

Speaking on the fight itself the Manchester favourite compared it to some of boxing’s classics.

He praised bot fighters for putting on “a fantastic show on” and a “history-making fight for boxing with two women fighting for all the belts at Madison Square Garden. The action was simply incredible.

“When we think about some of the classics we have watched over the years, Arturo Gatti vs Micky Ward, Erik Morales vs Marco Antonio Barrera… I think that must be up there too.”