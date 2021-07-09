Headline News News Pro News 

Returning Nathan Watson see’s title hopes Stahl-ed

Jonny Stapleton

Nathan Watson [4(1)-0] has seen his title hopes Stahl-ed but will get more 2021 action later this month.

The Australian-based fighter was set to fight for his first professional title Down Under on July 24.

The Belfast prospect had agreed to trade leather with Aaron Stahl [2-0-1] for the Queensland light-middleweight strap at the Eaton Hills Hotel.

However, the Townsville native pulled out of the title fight, meaning Watson will have to wait before trying to get his hands on a strap.

Watson will still see action and will fight for the third time this year on the Ace Promotions show. The Belfast fighter takes on John Ake [0-10(2)] on the summer show.

Ake is a former Australian middleweight title challenge who has yet to register a victory in his 10 fights to date. However, he has only been stopped twice and should give the title hopeful rounds.

Irish-boxing.com understands Team Watson are hoping to have him out in August once everything runs smoothly in July.

Watson has been sparring with two-weight world title challenger and former Queensland middleweight world champ Dennis Hogan in recent weeks.

Jonny Stapleton

