Repeat or Revenge – Tommy McCarthy to rematch European Champ Billiam Smith on Big Benn Undercard

Tommy McCarthy [18(9)-3(1)] has been handed the chance to avenge his defeat to Chris Billiam Smith [14(10)-1(0)] and win back his European title in the process.

‘The Mack Attack’ will rematch the champion on the undercard of Conor Benn versus Chris Van Heerden at the AO Arena in Manchester on Saturday, April 16, live on DAZN.

The Belfast and Bournemouth fighters served up an enthralling, tense, and tight British, Commonwealth, and European title fight during Matchroom’s Fight Camp last summer.

The war of attrition had all the key ingredients needed to make a rematch, being an entertaining and extremely close contest with some scorecard question marks thrown in.

With the controversy over the scoring @Tommymac90 last fight with CBS I am more that sure that justice will be done. 👊🍀 @MatchroomBoxing @DAZNBoxing pic.twitter.com/qNK4iJpVjQ — Mark H Dunlop (@MARKHDUNLOP) March 9, 2022

Indeed, the pairs promoter, Eddie Hearn called for an instant repeat but here was Irish fight fan concern Billam -Smith might look to go another direction after ‘The Gentleman’ defended the continental strap, that once decorated McCarthy’s waist, in a points win over Dylan Bregeon in Sheffield in November.

However, the rematch has been made and has a prominent position on a big Matchroom card.

“I didn’t agree with 116-112, but what I did agree with most people’s opinions that it was a great fight. I’d love to do it again and don’t see why we shouldn’t do it again. Most people would love to see it,” Hearn said immediately after the split decision Billam-Smith victory.

“It was a very hard-fought fight, grueling and both deserve a lot of credit. They deserve a lot of credit for taking that fight and we want to see more of them.”

Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing Chris Billam-Smith celebrates his win.

Hearn admitted he scored the fight in Billiam Smith’s favour but wouldn’t have argued if McCarthy had shaded it.

“It was a very close fight. I felt Chris Billam Smith nicked it,” he added.

“Mark Dunlop [McCarthy’s manager] messaged me earlier, saying ‘Tommy won that fight,’ I said ‘look it was a close fight, I had Billam Smith edging it’, some people had McCarty edging it.”