‘Really bring him home’ – Dana White shares Callum Walsh Cork plans

Callum Walsh will get a second homecoming in the near future promises Dana White.

Walsh came back to Ireland on Friday night, registering his latest impressive win on the top of a 3Arena bill.

It was an eye-catching homecoming of sorts that played out in front of nigh on 5,000 at the Dublin Docklands venue.

The reception those fans gave ‘the fastest rising star in boxing’ made the arena a home away from – but that’s just it, Dublin isn’t home.

The LA-based light middleweight prospect is a Cobh native meaning there is room left for another homecoming.

The 23-year-old could return to his native county with 360 Promotions and the UFC in tow.

Indeed, he’ll do exactly that according to UFC boss White.

“We are going to Cork,” said White on Friday night. “We got to go to Cork. I’ve never been there; we’ll make it happen. When? I don’t know. Where he goes next?”

Walsh made noise beyond the Liffey on Friday cementing his status as a genuine prospect of note by becoming the first man to stop Pole Przemyslaw Runowski.

With another step up navigated White was questioned on what is next for the punching Rebel.

However, while he is a massive advocate of the Irish starlet he isn’t the one guiding Walsh’s career, that honour belongs to Tom Loeffler and Freddie Roach.

“I don’t know. Talk to Tom (Loeffler) and see what is next for him.”

White, who was seated ringside for the card and watched all the Irish fighters trade leather, confirmed Walsh and Dublin heavyweight Thomas Carty received a $5000 bonus for knockout and performance of the night.

He also revealed over 4500 came through the turnstiles and praised the Irish support.

“Any time you come to the UK and Ireland; it is a whole different vibe over here. The way you support your people, the singing, the cheering, it is something special. I tell people all the time in the States and other parts of the world who have never been here, you got to do it. Next time we come back we got to do Cork and really bring him home.”