Promoter backs ‘Full Package’ Callum Walsh to be a Knockout success

Tom Loeffler is adamant knockout loving Callum Walsh [2(2)-0] can blast his way to stardom.

The 360 Promotions boss has helped guide the career of the Klitschko brothers and Gennady Glovokin – and sees similar star quality in the Cork prospect.

The American argues Walsh has the full package, a talented fighter with the marketability and following to become a star name.

However, there is one trait above all others that prompts the experienced promoter to predict top end success for the La Based 21-year-old.

Loeffler loves Walsh’s killer instinct and has been really impressed with the fact the Freddie Roach trained light middle has stopped his first two pro opponents in the first round.

“I’ve always been a big fan of knockouts,” Loeffler said.

“With the Klitschkos, Triple-G, when you can provide exciting knockouts in the ring, it just makes the marketability and promotion of a fighter that much easier.

“A lot of fighters who make the transition from the amateurs to the professionals, sometimes they get a little bit gun shy and not as aggressive as they were in the amateurs. But we haven’t seen any of that.

“We definitely saw eagerness to get the win in the ring and that’s what really looks to set him apart — already having that star quality this early in his career,” he adds before revealing he has other factors that give him that x factor.

“You need to be exciting in the ring, and successful, but, at the same time, you need to be able to market yourself.

“He’s good on social media, he’s got a big fanbase already going into his professional career, and we’re really excited about the prospects of developing the next future star of boxing.”

Imagine seeing this fella in the UFC @danawhite 🤔 pic.twitter.com/U627y3FB6M — KING CALLUM WALSH (@KINGCALLUMWALSH) May 9, 2022

Walsh will have the chance to impress and register another first-round knockout when he takes to the ring tonight [Thursday].

‘The King’ takes on an undefeated American on the top of a UFC Fight Pass broadcast bill.

Luis Garcia [3(1)-0] will look to become the first man to take the light middleweight Munster Monster into the second round of a pro fight when they meet on the top of a bill that hosts a fight for Manny Pacquioa Jr.

The 28-year-old ‘Snipper’ should be confident he can at the very least be competitive against the 21-year-old when they fight at the Quiet Cannon Country Club, Montebello, as he has yet to taste defeat, winning his first three pro fights.

It has to be noted that the American’s three fights to date have played out in Mexico against fighters with losing records and as a result, Walsh will be favourite to record victory.