Pro Wrestler Promises to end Graham McCormack’s Career

The ‘G’Train’ will make its last journey to the ring this coming Saturday according to wrestler Phil Boyd.

Recent BUI title challenger, Graham McCormack takes on the professional wrestler in an unsanctioned boxing match at St Johns Pavillion on Saturday night.

Boyd has been very vocal about doing damage to the middleweight he has previous with and has gone as far as to predict he will end the Shaun Kelly trained fighters career.

The Dubliner recently took to Twitter to show off his boxing skills and send a message the way of McCormack and his fans.

“March 5th G’Train your little train comes to a halt. Limerick city is going to be your final destination because that’s when I knock you to the floor, end your boxing career and own that God damn City.”

March 5th – The G-Train terminates at Limerick City. @PHOENIXwrasslin pic.twitter.com/qRf8JBd3Zi — Phil Boyd (@ThePhilBoyd) February 25, 2022

The wrestler also poked fun at the fact McCormack was turned away from a local bar and restaurant recently.

I wouldn't have let him in either… pic.twitter.com/ekbAQQqxG7 — Phil Boyd (@ThePhilBoyd) March 1, 2022

McCormack and Boyd, have verbally sparred over social media in recent weeks and will now settle their differences on a Pheonix Wrestling show.

It’s not the first time McCormack has played a role on a Pheonix show.

The Garryowen good guy jumped in to throw down during a PHOENIX Wrestling show in Limerick some years ago – and is only willing too willing to do so again as his tight-wearing enemy returns to the Treaty County.

McCormack was ringside to watch Steve Savage in a homecoming clash versus LJ Cleary back in 2018 and, when his county man was in trouble, he bounded into the ring.

Savage’s leg placed in a fold-up chair after the match up, Cleary was about to stamp down only for McCormack to storm into the ring to save the local hero.

Speaking at the time a still in-character McCormack explained to Irish-Boxing.com how “I jumped in the ring because he was going to break Steve’s knee!

“I personally know that Steve has a knee operation this Friday so if he had of went through with jumping on his knee with that chair he would have ended his career. Not a hope! That wasn’t happening while I was there,” McCormack added before suggesting he is sure Savage would return the favour if needed.

“I am sure Steve would jump through the ropes and power bomb someone if they were about to do something similar to me.”