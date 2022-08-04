Prepared Periban ready to take down McCrory

Marco Antonio Periban [26(17)-5(2)-1] knows he hasn’t got much time to waste, so is adamant he won’t waste his chance to secure at least one more massive fight when he trades leather with Padraig McCrory [13(7)-0] this Saturday night.

The Mexican sees McCrory and his SSE Arena fight on the ‘Return of the Mick’ card as a gateway back to world level – and believes he fights for the chance to relive past glories in Belfast.

The former Golden Boy fighter has challenged for the WBC super middleweight title, is a former NABF super middleweight champion and Sadio Bika, Badou Jack, Joshua Buatsi, James DeGale and J’Leon Love are all names that appear on the Mexican’s record.

The 37-year-old believes victory on the undercard of Michael Conlan’s first fight since his Leigh Wood defeat will allow him to sit at the table with such names again.

An upbeat Periban told Irish-Boxing.com: “I am very happy to be in this fight against Padraig. I am very grateful for the opportunity and I am not going to waste it. This is the gateway to another great opportunity that I won’t waste.”

The fight represents a big step up for ‘The Hammer’ but the fact he is the home fighter and has been more active of late, means he goes in as a heavy favourite. In addition, he is younger, although not massively so.

The Mexican, who has been given a full camp’s worth of notice, claims age isn’t an issue, arguing he hasn’t taken serious damage over the years and as result comes into the fight fresh.

The El Arenal native also suggests the fact he could beat the Belfast favourite in a game of Top Trumps if he brought experience into play is something fight fans should consider.

“At 37 years old I feel very well physically,” he adds. “I have never been injured, hurt bad or stopped by a heavy KO. I have fought with very strong people in the division too, so I have the experience to deal with fighters like him.”

Although he admits he knows a limited amount about McCrory, the rough and ready veteran says he has shown him the ultimate respect in how he prepared for the fight on the stacked Belfast card.

“I don’t know much about Padraig. I know that he is a tall fighter and he is strong just like me. I always respect all my rivals, and I give 100% in preparation so I give a great show for the people and go out with my hand raised. I am very prepared for this fight, very happy and very motivated to give it my best show.”