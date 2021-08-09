Post box turns gold for Kellie Harrington

A post box has gone gold for the fighter that delivered Ireland’s latest Olympic success.

An Post have changed a post box just minutes from Kellie Harrington’s family home from green to gold in honour of Ireland’s latest golden girl.

A post box outside Summerhill post office, the nearest to Portland Row, was sprayed gold in honour of the lightweight gold medal winner.

A message of congratulations has also been added to the box.

“Congratulations Kellie. Send celebration. Send triumph. Send love,” the message reads.

A spokesperson for An Post confirmed that the local post box has “gone gold for Kellie.”

“An Post has gone for Gold in honour of Olympic Gold medal winner Kellie Harrington and her home community at Portland Row, Dublin 1.

“The post box, just a short distance from the family home of Ireland’s boxing heroine, and outside the local Summerhill post office, has been transformed from Green into Gold in tribute. Bringing a little bit of Tokyo Gold to Dublin’s currently most famous streets.”

Meanwhile, Ireland’s ninth gold medal winner will travel through Dublin’s north inner city on an open top bus when she returns from Tokyo on tomorrow.

The bus will travel through a number of streets including Portland Row.

However, Dublin City Council is encouraging only local people to line the streets for the occasion.

The route and time of Harrington’s journey through the city will be confirmed on Tuesday morning.