Positive Liam Walsh draws a line under recent draw

Liam Walsh [3(1)-0-1] is taking every positive he can from his what should have been a disheartening draw last time out.

Vasif Mamedov didn’t quite manage to break the duck egg that matters most and defeat the Kerry man in Doncaster – but he did manage to stop the Kerry fighter’s winning start to pro-life.

The busy Russian finished strong to win the last two rounds of a four-round fight and earn a deserved draw late last month.

However, Ireland’s second youngest pro reflects on the fight in a very mature fashion, noting he didn’t lose and still learnt a great deal.

“It’s a learning curve, that’s how I’ll look at it. We’ll go to the gym and we’ll practice and look to work on the things that I was doing wrong,” he told VIP Boxing.

‘The Kingdom Kid’ admitted a body shot hurt him at the tail end of the second and hampered his performance for the remaining two stanzas.

Sensing a possible upset the journeyman went for broke for six minutes and Walsh felt proud he managed to take the Russian’s best and survive under pressure.

“In the first rounds I was comfortable, then he caught me with a good body shot and it stung. It slowed me down and he picked up in the last two. I lost those two rounds and it was a draw,” he adds.

“I’m proud of myself for taking the punch and having the heart to continue and finish the fight.”

The Tony Davitt trained Carl Greaves promoted youngster has been deliberately matched hard since turning over late last year and was aware there may be potholes along the way as a result.

With that in mind, he believes his most recent fight and the result is all part of the process of developing into a fully fledged pro by his early 20s.

“I’ve been in with tough tough men and that’s what happens when you look to step it up. That was another step up and it showed.

“I think it will all pay off because down the line when I’m 21, 22 I’ll have all this pro experience and a fully-fledged pro. I’m changing my style at the moment [from amateur to pro] and by the time 22 or so I’ll see the benefits.

“He’s a tough man and it’s experience. It’s manpower versus boy power at the minute, these fighters are used to fighting men and they can take my punches and that’s how it will be until I fill out and find my man strength.”