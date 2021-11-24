Positive Graham McCormack acquires a taste for titles

Graham McCormack [6(1)-1(0)] has got a taste for titles after sampling life in the spotlight last weekend.

The Limerick middleweight fought Paul Kean for the vacant BUI Celtic title in Glasgow on Friday and despite producing a career-best performance lost out on points.

However, tasting defeat didn’t leave a bitter taste in the 34-year-old’s mouth, rather the whole experience whet his appetite and he wants to tuck into similar level fights in 2022.

‘G Train’ doesn’t want a return to journeyman opposition and is hoping to stay at title level next year.

“I want those kind of fights from now on,” he declares when speaking to Irish-boxing.com.

“I really enjoyed the other night. It was a great fight to be a part of and I want more. I want more at that level and more title fights, that’s for sure,” he adds before somewhat reluctantly admitting his stock rose in defeat.

“Look I took a loss but it was in a title fight and I lost to a much more experienced boxer. He is a good boxer too, with some good wins on his record. Maybe you can say my stock rose, that’s not really for me to say. What I can say is I’m happy with myself and what I did in the fight.

Leaping up in class, you couldn’t ask much more of the popular Treaty County fighter. He prove he can operate around domestic title level, did all he could to upset the Scot and delivered on his promise to entertain, all of which he takes solace in.

“I did what I said I would. I brought a war, so say whatever you want about me but I’m entertaining as fuck and I always will be. Boxing is like life we celebrate our wins but we have to take losses, learn from them and move on.”

Wasint my night the other night

But its boxing we live and we learn

I will be back better in 2022 ☝️🥊 pic.twitter.com/GEKWhJfGil — Graham Gtrain mccormack (@GrahamMccormac7) November 24, 2021

McCormack admits he wasn’t happy with the shut-out scoring of the bout but has no issue with the result.

“The scoring was absolutely ridiculous. Everyone knows it was a close fight but in fairness, the right man got the decision on the night.

“I’ll never be known as a sore loser. Paul won the fight and I gave away some rounds. I had it 5 rounds to 3 on the night and when I watched it back thats how I scored it. I should have jumped on him from round 1 but that’s life,” he adds before giving a brief breakdown of proceedings.

“What do I think about the fight? It was a good fight, it was close and I loved every minute of it. I really enjoyed myself in there I went in and stuck to the game plan. I just felt I didn’t start fast enough but look it is what it is. I will take a lot of learning from that fight going forward.

“I want to thank my coach Clubber [Shaun Kelly] for all the work he put in with me, my manager Ian and Sam Kynoch for having us on the show. I also have to say a massive thank you to all my traveling support. It meant so much to me that they all came over. 40 plus came with me, which is amazing at this time of year. Also thanks to everyone in Limerick who tuned in and all my sponsors. I want to assure them I’ll be back in 2022 with a bang.”