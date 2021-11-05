Special performance at special venue can help set up specail fights for Padraig McCrory

Padraig McCrory [12(6)-0] is ready to add his own little bit of history to the boxing museum that is the Ulster Hall with a ‘massive performance’ tonight.

The Belfast super-middleweight trades leather with Celso Neves [8(2)-1-1] on Conlan Boxing’s card and in a venue that has hosted some of the fight mad city’s most memorable fight nights.

It’s ‘The Hammer’s’ first-time co featuring, adding a real sense of occasion to proceedings for him – and the fact he fights so high up the bill at the Ulster Hall only adds to that and his level of excitement.

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com at an Ulster Hall hosted media day McCrory explained; “I feel great, it’s been a good camp – I was in the venue there it’s gonna be an Electric Buzz’.

“There is something special about the Ulster Hall it’s just soaked in boxing history. It really makes me excited to be part of this.”

It’s a huge occasion for the 33-year-old if not a huge fight, particularly considering three of his last four have been deemed 50-50s and he was close to securing a David Lemieux earlier this year.

However, next-level fights are not too far away claims the WBC ranking titleholder and he wants challenges from here on out.

In fact, he is willing to take a challenging fight as soon as December if given the chance. McCrory is hoping Michael Conlan warms up for his massive fight with Leigh Wood in Belfast before the year is out, so he can get another big fight in.

“I’d love to fight again before the end of the year. If there’s a show in December I’ll put my name In the hat. I’m 33 now so I want the biggest fights possible. I wanna’ take part in title fights and I want a challenge.

“If I’m not fighting [on the December show] I’ll be going to see it as a fan. It’s gonna be massive. Belfast needs fighters like Mick, Carl Frampton, and the previous names to bring the big shows to Belfast.”

Before December and any known names McCrory has to get through tonight and Neves. The Portuguese fighter doesn’t appear as daunting a prospect as Feile opponent Sergei Gorokhov but he is a threat nonetheless warns the Dee Walsh trained former BUI Celtic champ.

“My opponent is coming here off a win over a guy who was 9-0, so he’s coming here to win. But camp went brilliant and I’m very confident of a massive performance,” he adds before expanding on camp.

‘Camps gone well. It kind of rolled on from the Feile, which was only 11 weeks ago so it was like back-to-back camps. I only took ten days off I was still fit going back to the gym.”