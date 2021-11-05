Lewis Crocker: ‘I can bring BIG nights to Belfast’

It will only get bigger from here says Lewis Crocker [13(7)-0].

The Belfast welter steps into the spotlight at the Ulster Hall tonight when he takes on Artem Haroyan [17(9)-2(1)-1] on the top of a Conlan Boxing bill tonight.

The 24-year-old welcomes the headline status and is ready to produce big so he can bring bigger names and bigger nights to the capital of Irish boxing.

“I always wanted to top a bill, especially in Belfast,” Crocker told the BBC.

“It motivates me a lot. When I’m getting up and people are wishing my luck for my fight, people are very aware of it and I am myself.

“Hopefully I can bring more big nights back to Belfast. I’m getting better each and every fight, I’m going to show bigger performances as the better fighters come as well. Every fight I go into, I want to knock them out.”

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com the WBO European ranking title holder claimed Conlan Boxing, who put him on top of their first card not to be topped by world title hopeful Michael Conlan, can help him achieve those big night dreams.

“What Conlan Boxing are doing for boxing in Belfast at the minute is amazing – and it’s great to have them boys involved. They’re Belfast fighters as well. Mick’s approaching a world title, so it just goes to show what can be done with the right team around you.

“Hopefully we get more big nights in Belfast in 2022, I believe Conlan Boxing can bring that. I want to build towards bigger things, get the right fights at the right time. I’m 24 years of age and this will be my 14th fight, so I’m still learning. I’m learning in every fight, every day, every camp, so it’s just about building and see where I get too.”

Looking towards tonight’s fight and the challenge immediately in front of him the Dee Walsh trained fighter said:

“I’m feeling good, feeling excited ready to get the business done. I’m buzzing for it now. I’ve a tough test in front of me, I’m aware of that but I believe I’ll produce the goods

“Camps been good I’m just excited to fight – I haven’t fought in front of the fans since last February so it’s been a good time building.”