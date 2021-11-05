Amateur Headline News News 

Ireland’s World Championships Medal Record

Kelyn Cassidy came close to joining an exclusive club last week.

The Waterford fighter made a charge for a World Championship medal but ultimately fell at the final hurdle.

Quarterfinal defeat to Aliaksei Alfiorau prevented the Saviors Crystal talent from winning bronze at the very least in Serbia on Tuesday.

Victory would have seen Cassidy claim Ireland’s 22nd World Championship and become only the 12th Irish fighter to stand on the podium at a Worlds.

Tommy Corr was the first in 1982 and Kellie Harrington the last in 2019. Below is a list of all our World Elite Championship medal winners.

Ireland’s Medal Winners at World Men’s Championships

1982 Munich
71kg Tommy Corr (Bronze)
Medals table:Joint 15th

1989 Moscow
63.5kg Michael Carruth (Bronze)
Medals table:Joint 10th

1993 Tampere
51kg Damaen Kelly (Bronze)
Medals table:Joint 15th

1997 Budapest
81kg Stephen Kirk (Bronze)
Medals table:Joint 14th

2001 Belfast
67kg James Moore (Bronze)
Medals table:Joint 12th

2009 Milan
54kg John Joe Nevin (Bronze)
Medals table:Joint 14th

2011 Baku
56kg John Joe Nevin (Bronze)
Medals table:Joint 14th

2013 Almaty
75kg Jason Quigley (Silver)
81kg Joe Ward (Bronze)
Medals table:Joint 6th

2015 Doha
56kg Michael Conlan (Gold)
81kg Joe Ward (Silver)
75kg Michael O’Reilly (Bronze)
Medals table: 4th

2017 Hamburg
81kg Joe Ward (Silver)
Medals table: 9th

Total: Gold 1, Silver 3, Bronze 9

Ireland’s Medals Winners at World Women’s Championshiops

New Delhi 2006
60kg Katie Taylor (Gold)
Medals Table: Joint 6th

Ningbo 2008
60kg: Katie Taylor (Gold)
Medals Table:Joint 7th

Barbados 2010
60kg: Katie Taylor (Gold)
Medals table:Joint 6th

Qinhuangdao 2012
60kg; Katie Taylor (Gold)
Medals Table:Joint 5th

Jeju 2014
60kg: Katie Taylor (Gold)
Medals table: Joint 5th

Astana 2016
64kg Kellie Harrington (Silver)
60kg Katie Taylor (Bronze)
Medals table: Joint 7th

New Delhi 2018

Kellie Harrington (Gold)

Jonny Stapleton

