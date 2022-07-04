Paddy Donovan to face Irish Defeater on Conlan Card

Paddy Donovan [8(6)-0] has been handed a genuine test ahead of his return to the ring next month.

The Limerick welterweight fights on the ‘Return of the Mick’ Féile fight card at the SSE Odyssey Arena in Belfast on Saturday August 6th and his opposition has tonight been confirmed.

Promoters Conlan Boxing this evening announced that the Top Rank starlet will face England’s Tom Hill [10(2)-2(1)] in an eight-round contest.

The Middlesbrough boxer scalped Irish opposition in his last outing, upsetting Rohan Daté in Dubai back in March on a Probellum bill. Hill dropped and outpointed the Waterford banger in that bout and will be looking to make it two wins in a row in Belfast.

The rangy Redcard man had previously been defeated in an Area title fight with Ellis Corrie and then to prospect Jack Rafferty but reinvigorated his career with the Daté win.

For Donovan, it’s a first fight since dominating Miroslav Serban in Glasgow in February. The World Junior silver medallist’s career progression has been thus far delayed with frustrating hand injuries and the pandemic but he could start to build quickly in just under five week’s time.

The fight is the latest addition to a strong card which also features Tyrone McKenna v Chris Jenkins, Padraig McCrory v Marco Periban, and all-Irish clashes in James McGivern v Tony McGlynn and Colm Murphy v Ruadhan Farrell – not to mention headliner Mick Conlan who returns versus veteran Miguel Marriaga.