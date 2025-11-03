‘One More Big One’ – Jamie Conlan Says Tyrone McKenna Wants to go Again

Jamie Conlan admits he’d love to see Tyrone McKenna retire on a high — but says the cult favourite is already plotting “one more big one”.

‘The Mighty Celt’ announced his retirement after fighting Lewis Crocker in December of 2023. However, he couldn’t stay away, took the gloves off the hook, and has fought four times since.

After each of those fights, fans expected him to step away again, particularly after his second soppage win over Dylan Moran on the Crocker – Donovan Windsor Park bill, particularly as he declared it would be his last hurrah.

However, speaking to Irish-Boxing.com, the Conlan Boxing boss laughed that McKenna’s latest retirement pledge might not be the last.

“He’s said it about seven times! Before the fight he told me, ‘This is it, I’m done.’ Then in the dressing room afterward he said, ‘Actually, go get me another big fight, big money.’”

Belfast, UK: Tyrone McKenna v Dylan Moran, Welterweight Contest13 September 2025 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

Conlan confirmed offers have already arrived. “There’s been one or two, but they weren’t right — either timing or money. It has to make sense financially. He’s a cult figure and deserves a big send-off if he does go again.

“I’d love him to retire, but I don’t know what he’d do. Probably eat his way around every takeaway in Belfast and end up on every podcast! But he’s got a personality made for the big screen — he’ll never be far from the spotlight.”

Should the Belfast man decide to fight again, Conlan believes Belfast would be the natural stage.

“It all depends on the fight, but if the right one comes, the SSE could definitely be an option. He still sells, he still entertains, and fans love him.”

Retired or not, Conlan says McKenna remains one of the characters who keep Irish boxing vibrant.

“He brings energy wherever he goes. Whatever happens next, Tyrone’s story isn’t over yet.”