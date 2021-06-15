‘Now he’s going to get it’ – Tommy McCarthy ready to ‘do damage’ against ungentlemanly ‘Gentleman’

Chris Billam Smith [12(10)-1] has insulted his way into a series beating warns Tommy McCarthy [18(9)-2(1)].

Matchroom officially confirmed the European Champion and the Commonwealth title holder will do battle in a fight, that also see’s the British title on the line, in week one of the second instalment of Fight Camp.

The usually laid-back ‘Mack Attack’ admits ‘The Gentleman’s’ ungentlemanly behaviour has irked him going into the clash to such an extent it has motivated him to train harder and let some serious shots go when the fight on July 31.

“I’m coming to do damage to Chris, he was being respectful and then next thing [he is mouthing off]. There is no need for it, this is the Gentleman’s sport, I’m getting ready to really let them go,” McCarthy said at Matchroom HQ on Monday.

It’s the first time since the Belfast fight turned over that he has experienced any real build-up needle and unlike a jab to the arm it’s the kind of needle he is enjoying.

“It gives me added drive. I’ve been a pro for a clatter of years now and I never had this domestic rivalry or needle, and to be honest, there was no needle, Chris has always been very respectful. I don’t know what happened, he must have been on the drink that day, went on Twitter, and start talking madness. He asked for it and now he’s going to get it.”

The Bournemouth native wasn’t a fighter on ‘Big Tommy’s’ immediate radar at the start of this year. The Pete Taylor trained cruiser was aware of the Shane McGuigan trained English puncher but with a world title in his sights felt he represented a stepback.

However, Billam-Smith has talked himself into a fight, a fight he isn’t ready for warns McCarthy.

“Chris has had a good career thus far, but he has been matched well and everything has gone well for him. He has been calling for this fight for the last 18 months and was always very respectful but before the last fight, he took to Twitter and said he was going to punch holes in me. It’ll be snowing in the desert before that happens. Here we are and I just think it’s too soon for Chris , two fights too soon,” he adds before suggesting this will be his last win before a world title shot.

“This is the last one we have to get through before we get to the big one. I’m very confident, Pete’s very confident and Mark’s very confident.”

