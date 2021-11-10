Northern Ireland ‘Wonder Kid’ hails ‘inspirational’ Carl Frampton

Northern Ireland’s latest football wonder kid Dale Taylor has heralded Carl Frampton as an inspiration.

The 17-year-old Nottingham Forest teenager has been included in Northern Ireland’s squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Lithuania and Italy.

The inclusion of the teen, who scored in the Irish League as a 15-year-old, has captured the imagination and delighted Northern Ireland fans, none more so than former two weight world champion Frampton.

The Jackal is exciting to the point of warning Italian ‘shitehouse’ specialist Chiellini to be wary of the underdog when Italy travel to Windsor Park.

Frampton seems to think that Taylor could have a massive impact and has predicted a bright future for the former Linfield youngster.

Big Chiellini better be ready for Dale Taylor! Delighted for him. One for the future 😎 @DaleTaylor92 https://t.co/uqX93q9oYN — Carl Frampton MBE (@RealCFrampton) November 4, 2021

The striker revealed Frampton has been supportive beyond a tweet confirming he has proved an inspiration over the years.

One of Ireland’s greatest ever fighters and sports stars used to attend Northern Ireland games with a young Taylor and is a family friend.

“He is close with my mum and stepdad and knew a week before the announcement but kept it secret. He phoned when it came out and is super proud of me,” he said.

“I went to all of his fights and his career speaks for itself, so it’s amazing to have his support.

“The call-up means the world. Honestly, it’s a dream come true, everything I’ve dreamed of as a young boy. I told my mum and she started crying,” he adds before cheekly setting his sights on one of Frampton’s footballing hero’s David Healy’s international record.

“I’m coming for David Healy, I’m coming for his record,” a laughing Taylor says of Northern Ireland’s all-time leading scorer.

“I’ve told him that before! David has been a massive influence on me. He phoned to wish me all the best and told me to keep my head, work hard and do everything right.”