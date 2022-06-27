No Regrets – Tony Browne Addresses Heartbreaking Defeat

Tony Browne [6-2] suggests his step-up defeat in New York was heartbreaking but not career-breaking.

The Dubliner took on Brazilian super middleweight champion Lucas Martins, his promotional stablemate, and came out the wrong side of a unanimous decision loss on a Star Boxing show in the Big Apple earlier this month.

It was a second defeat for Browne following his loss to Chico Kwasi last Summer and at the very least stalls his progress for the time being.

After allowing for some time to reflect the former amateur of note finally addressed the fight and spoke online in a disappointed but defiant tone.

The Steven O’Rourke trained fighter said he couldn’t find his rhythm and was upset with his performance as well the outcome. However, he remains determined to learn from the defeat and put those learnings into practice further down the line.

‘Super Fly’ also pointed out he has no regrets about taking tough fights early arguing they will stand to him in the long run.

“The dust has settled. Anyone who knows me knows how much I put in and unfortunately things didn’t work out for me on the night and I couldn’t find my rhythm,” he said.

“I’m bitterly disappointed but a true warrior will learn from a loss and become better but never defeated. I want to thank my team and my sponsors who had me in great shape for the fight we truly ticked all boxes. I have no regrets I’ve had a tough start to my career but these tests will pay off for me down the line as I gain more experience. For now it’s time to take a rest and a break from the world of social media and give my loved ones the time back they deserve. Thanks to Starboxing for having me on another great show and I look forward to my return.”