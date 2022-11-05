Amateur Headline News Latest News Top News of The Day 

New Champions Crowned – National Senior Championship Final Results

A host of new champions were crowned at the home of Irish boxing on Friday night.

The National Senior finals played out at the National Stadium champions confirmed across over 20 weight classes.

Final winners are as follows.

 SENIORS

  1. W48kg  Nicole Buckley (DCU) W/O
  2. 48kg  Bryce Collins (Holy Trinity) W/O
  3. W50kg  Amber Byrne (Arklow) W/O
  4. 51kg  Cian O’Toole (St Davids) W/O
  5. W52kg Chloe Gabrielle (Mulhuddart) beat Chantelle Robinson (Saviours Crystal)
  6. W54kg Rachael Lawless (Portlaoise) beat Aliyah Butler (Monivea)
  7. 54kg  Gavin Ryan (Ratoath Golden Gloves) beat John Cowman (St Pauls W)
  8. W57kg Kelsey Leonard (Unit 3) beat Josefien Bisset (St Brigids Edenderry)
  9. 57kg  Karl Sheridan (Cherry Orchard) beat Scott Hanaway (DCU)
  10. W60kg Keelyn Mongan (Celtic Eagles) W/O
  11. 60kg  Adam Sinnott (Rathnew) beat Dean Buckley (St Carthages)
  12. W63kg Winnie McDonagh (Neilstown) beat Ciara Craig (Ledley Hall)
  13. 63.5kg Aaron O’Donoghue (Golden Gloves/DF) beat Anthony Malanaphy (Erne)
  14. W66kg Leanne Murphy (Togher) beat Nicole O’Sullivan (DCU) 
  15. 67kg  Cian Cramer (Cabra) beat Aodhan Byrne (Kilcullen)
  16. W70kg Tiffany O’Reilly (Portlaoise) beat Leah Gallen (Raphoe)
  17. 71kg    Darragh Gilroy (Fr Flanagans) beat Patrick Doherty (Fr Horgans) 
  18. W75kg Aoibhe Carribine (Geesala)  W/O
  19. 75kg  Gavin Rafferty (Docklands) beat Christopher O’Reilly (Holy Fam L)
  20. 80kg  David Kennedy (Gorey) beat Luke Walsh (Raging Bull)
  21. W81kg Dearbhla Tinnelly (Clann Naofa) W/O
  22. 81+kg Shauna Kearney (Bunclody) beat Molly Rowley (Swinford)
  23. 86kg Kian Hedderman (O.L.O.L.) beat Dmytro Olynyk (Smithfield)
  24. 92kg  Wayne Rafferty (Docklands) beat JP Conroy (Ballybrack)  
  25. 92+kg Keith McEneaney (Dealgan)  V Mike Morrissey (Sacre Coeur) RESULY TO BE CONFIRMED

