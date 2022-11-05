New Champions Crowned – National Senior Championship Final Results

A host of new champions were crowned at the home of Irish boxing on Friday night.

The National Senior finals played out at the National Stadium champions confirmed across over 20 weight classes.

Final winners are as follows.

SENIORS

W48kg Nicole Buckley (DCU) W/O 48kg Bryce Collins (Holy Trinity) W/O W50kg Amber Byrne (Arklow) W/O 51kg Cian O’Toole (St Davids) W/O W52kg Chloe Gabrielle (Mulhuddart) beat Chantelle Robinson (Saviours Crystal) W54kg Rachael Lawless (Portlaoise) beat Aliyah Butler (Monivea) 54kg Gavin Ryan (Ratoath Golden Gloves) beat John Cowman (St Pauls W) W57kg Kelsey Leonard (Unit 3) beat Josefien Bisset (St Brigids Edenderry) 57kg Karl Sheridan (Cherry Orchard) beat Scott Hanaway (DCU) W60kg Keelyn Mongan (Celtic Eagles) W/O 60kg Adam Sinnott (Rathnew) beat Dean Buckley (St Carthages) W63kg Winnie McDonagh (Neilstown) beat Ciara Craig (Ledley Hall) 63.5kg Aaron O’Donoghue (Golden Gloves/DF) beat Anthony Malanaphy (Erne) W66kg Leanne Murphy (Togher) beat Nicole O’Sullivan (DCU) 67kg Cian Cramer (Cabra) beat Aodhan Byrne (Kilcullen) W70kg Tiffany O’Reilly (Portlaoise) beat Leah Gallen (Raphoe) 71kg Darragh Gilroy (Fr Flanagans) beat Patrick Doherty (Fr Horgans) W75kg Aoibhe Carribine (Geesala) W/O 75kg Gavin Rafferty (Docklands) beat Christopher O’Reilly (Holy Fam L) 80kg David Kennedy (Gorey) beat Luke Walsh (Raging Bull) W81kg Dearbhla Tinnelly (Clann Naofa) W/O 81+kg Shauna Kearney (Bunclody) beat Molly Rowley (Swinford) 86kg Kian Hedderman (O.L.O.L.) beat Dmytro Olynyk (Smithfield) 92kg Wayne Rafferty (Docklands) beat JP Conroy (Ballybrack) 92+kg Keith McEneaney (Dealgan) V Mike Morrissey (Sacre Coeur) RESULY TO BE CONFIRMED