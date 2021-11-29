Nathan Watson targets titles and Feile homecoming

Nathan Watson [6(1)-0] is targeting titles and a Feile homecoming for 2022.

The busy Australian based light middle registered his fourth win of 2021 and his sixth of his career in Mansfield this month.

The six round win tees the Met Boxing Academy graduate up nicely for some regional title action moving into 2022.

The Queensland-based prospect also has his sights set on a first fight at home and has targeted a 2022 Feile slot.

“Thinking about going into the new year excites me. My team are already looking at names and planning next year out. They will work out what moves we will make and which titles to target, which ones are going to better my career. But 100% titles will be coming this year,” Watson told Irish-boxing.com before revealing a fight in his home town is also on the agenda.

“One thing we are definitely looking to try and make happen is a fight back home. The Féile would be nice but any fight I can get would be great. It would be great to get back home to see friends, family and box infront of them again, that would be class. The support I get from back home is the best. They support me when I’m fighting here and I have to thank them for that.”

Watson was speaking after ending one of the busiest 2021 Irish boxing innings with a win over Jonathan Tuhu. The prospect was happy with his performance, content with an active year, and delighted to have done six rounds.

“I was happy enough with the performance and bringing the things we worked on in training camp into the fight. I felt a lot better fighting over six. I only really start to get into it in the later rounds and I enjoy it more then. I spar eight to ten rounds and I look forward to fighting over those distances,” he continues before reflecting on the year as a whole.

“It was a good year for me getting five fights in 12 months against hard durable opponents. I got in the kind of that fights that helped me transition into the pro game.”