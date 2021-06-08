Michael Conlan to fight former world champ at the Feile

Michael Conlan [15(8)-0] will fight a former world champion in the Falls Park on Friday, August 6 according to his manager and bigger brother Jamie Conlan.

The Belfast star brings boxing back to the fight mad city for the first time since February 1 2020, when he tops a Feile fight night later this summer – and it appears he will have an opponent fit for the massive occasion.

The Olympic medal winner will share the ring a yet to be confirmed former world champion out doors fight in front of 10,000 plus fans.

“We have agreed that he’ll fight a former world champion,” said Jamie Conlan when speaking to the Irish News.

Bringing in a former world champ is great for a TV promotion, that rumour suggests will play host to fights for Sean McComb and Padraig McCrory. However, former world title challenger Jamie Conlan believes it will also benefit his brother and his pursuit of a world title.

Conlan has WBO mandatory status in his sights and wants the winner of Stephen Fulton and Brandon Figueroa’s WBC and WBO Showtime September unification fight by December.

His manager believes the August opponent will bring just the kind of test the Top Rank fighter needs before stepping up to world level.

“We haven’t told a soul who it is but it’ll be a good test for Michael. He’ll ask questions of Michael, a lot of questions. He needs to fight someone who has been to the peak, who has done something he hasn’t and has fought other world-level fighters. There are things that elite level fighters can do that other fighters don’t and we want Michael in with someone who has been there before he steps in with [Stephen] Fulton or whoever it might be,” he adds before suggesting an announcement may come before the weeks is out.

“It’s the right time for this kind of level of fight and it’s the right opponent as well. We’re hoping to announce the opponent by the end of this week.”