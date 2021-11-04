MIA – Latimer fails to show up for the weigh in – O’Neill fight OFF

A Jordan Latimer no-show means one of the more eagerly anticipated fights scheduled for the Ulster Hall tomorrow is OFF.

The Manchester fighter was scheduled to face Owen O’Neill on the Conlan Boxing card but has gone AWOL. Latimer failed to show for the weigh-in and is off the card as a result.

It’s not a massively detrimental turn of events for a strong card but it’s a massive blow for O’Neill and those fight fans eagerly awaiting an Ulster Hall brawl.

Irish-boxing.com understands Conlan Boxing and Boxing Ireland, who promote O’Neill are currently searching for a late replacement but the popular fighter is more likely to appear in an exhibition.

O’Neill will be bitterly disappointed. ‘The Operator’ couldn’t contain his excitement when discussing stepping up to compete in a fan-friendly career progressing fight. The Belfast light middle saw the fight as a stepping stone toward a title shot, indeed there was talk the winner would compete for the BUI Celtic title.

Latimer was last seen in the ring against Graham McCormack in Scotland, told Irish-boxing.com he was excited and confident going into the fight as recent as Monday.

“It’s gonna’ be a tense and interesting fight with both of us going all out to win. It will be an action-packed fight. I see myself coming out on top,” he told Irish-boxing.com.

Obviously circumstances have changed and he now won’t fight.