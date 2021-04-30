Headline News News Pro News 

Mexican Mistake – Jovanni Straffon ready to burst Tennyson bubble

Jonny Stapleton ,

James Tennyson [28(24)-3(3)] may fight like a Mexican but he is lacking the key ingredient needed to be a true Mexican warrior, argues his opponent for this Saturday night’s Matchroom PPV card.

Jovanni Straffon [23(16)-3(0)-1] points out that the Belfast fighter isn’t from Mexico and thus may not really have the tools to go to war.

Straffon seems well aware the big-punching come forward entertainer is an aggressive operator with a desire to stand and fight.

Still ‘Impacto’ is prepared to go to war on the undercard of Derek Chisora and Joseph Parker’s heavyweight bout live on Sky Sports and DAZN.

Indeed, the 27-year-old puncher plans to show ‘The Assassin’ what a real war is – and how a real warrior fitghts.

“He might fight like a Mexican but he isn’t Mexican and has never fought a real Mexican,” said Straffon.

“He and [the fans] can expect a war.”

James Tennyson and Jovanni Straffon during their final Press Conference ahead of their Vacant IBO World Lightweight Title fight on Saturday Night. 29 April 2021 Picture By Dave Thompson Matchroom Boxing

Straffon also revealed he traveled to England to cause an upset and secure a career-changing win.

“I came here to cause an upset. I came here to get the win. I hope everyone from the UK and across the world tune in to watch the fight.”

Tennyson is excited by the prospect of a tear up and a good fight. ‘The Irish GGG’ relishes the chance to fight someone he won’t have to chase around the ring.

“I’m looking forward to a good fight, these Mexicans have got a reputation for their toughness and durability – they bring it every time. I’m excited, I love these kinds of fights this is what I’m up for.

“This has got the makings to be a very exciting fight. I’m praying, ready, and very confident – I’m looking forward to it.”

Picture Credit Dave Thompson Matchroom Boxing

Jonny Stapleton

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: editoririshboxing@gmail.com

You May Also Like

Anthony Cacace enjoying promotional safety net – Injury hasn’t changed British champs plans

Jonny Stapleton

Quinn and Cairns first up for Ireland In European Championships

irishboxing

Iago Barros wants rematch following Martin Quinn “injustice”

irishboxing