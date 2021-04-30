Mexican Mistake – Jovanni Straffon ready to burst Tennyson bubble

James Tennyson [28(24)-3(3)] may fight like a Mexican but he is lacking the key ingredient needed to be a true Mexican warrior, argues his opponent for this Saturday night’s Matchroom PPV card.

Jovanni Straffon [23(16)-3(0)-1] points out that the Belfast fighter isn’t from Mexico and thus may not really have the tools to go to war.

Straffon seems well aware the big-punching come forward entertainer is an aggressive operator with a desire to stand and fight.

Still ‘Impacto’ is prepared to go to war on the undercard of Derek Chisora and Joseph Parker’s heavyweight bout live on Sky Sports and DAZN.

Indeed, the 27-year-old puncher plans to show ‘The Assassin’ what a real war is – and how a real warrior fitghts.

“He might fight like a Mexican but he isn’t Mexican and has never fought a real Mexican,” said Straffon.

“He and [the fans] can expect a war.”

James Tennyson and Jovanni Straffon during their final Press Conference ahead of their Vacant IBO World Lightweight Title fight on Saturday Night. 29 April 2021 Picture By Dave Thompson Matchroom Boxing

Straffon also revealed he traveled to England to cause an upset and secure a career-changing win.

“I came here to cause an upset. I came here to get the win. I hope everyone from the UK and across the world tune in to watch the fight.”

Tennyson is excited by the prospect of a tear up and a good fight. ‘The Irish GGG’ relishes the chance to fight someone he won’t have to chase around the ring.

“I’m looking forward to a good fight, these Mexicans have got a reputation for their toughness and durability – they bring it every time. I’m excited, I love these kinds of fights this is what I’m up for.

“This has got the makings to be a very exciting fight. I’m praying, ready, and very confident – I’m looking forward to it.”

Picture Credit Dave Thompson Matchroom Boxing