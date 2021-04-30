Taking the Mick – Conlan knows doubters will be proved wrong

Michael Conlan believes he will take a big step toward proving the doubters wrong in London tonight.

The former amateur standout believes he finally has the dance partner that will facilitate when it comes to showing of some world class moves.

The Belfast stylist hasn’t put a foot wrong since turning pro, but by his own admission hasn’t had the kind of big fights he predicted he would and requested as of yet.

That in turn has allowed an ill-informed few to question his credentials, arguing the body of work doesn’t justify the profile and hype surrounding the household Irish fight name.

Conlan believes those doubters will begin a road to conversion when he takes on WBO European ranking title holder Ionut Baluta at York Hall tonight.

The Romanian comes full of self-belief having upset two Irish opponents in his last two fights, outpointing former world champion TJ Doheny and Rio Olympian Davey Oliver Joyce the last two times he visited the ring.

As a result, the ‘Irish Slayer’ will be confident, adventurous and his wild self tonight, meaning he isn’t fighting a survival first foe and can show off his unique skillset.

“People underestimate me all the time people think I am not as good as what I am,” Conlan said.

“People don’t think I am as good as I will show I am eventually. I know I will be a world champion. When the opportunity comes I will take it and people will probably start saying ‘ah he isn’t too bad. I don’t really care what anyone thinks,” he adds before suggesting tonight is a perfect opportunity to display his talent.

“They don’t know how good I am but it will come out soon. I am looking forward to showing that and I think Friday night will be a big step toward showing that.

“I believe this guy will come to deck me. No matter who we have got before they haven’t put it on me or they can’t put it on me. This guy will be up for it so I’ll be up for it.”