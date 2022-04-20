MEDAL UPGRADE – Brilliant Laura Moran Secures Silver
Laura Moran trademark punch to the sky celebration was on show again as he moved to within touching distance of a European gold medal.
The Mayo favourite traded in her bronze for silver at the very least thanks to a dominant European Youth semi-final display.
Moran out boxed and out fought Marta Czerwinska of Poland to move into the 70kg decider where she will box for gold.
Moran took the initiative from the off. She found a way past the reach of Czerwinska, used a solid jab, got inside, scored and got out. The Irish 70kg representative deservedly took the round across the board.
The Pole looked to see how Moran reacted to being pushed back in the second round and tried to impose herself on proceedings. A more competitive round played out as a result, but the St Annes fighter still did enough to win the round on four of the five cards.
With a silver medal within touching distance, Moran made sure to avoid disaster in the third. The Connaught fighter was up on her toes and this time in and out on the back foot. She still dominated from the safety-first approach and danced her way into 70kg final.
Team Ireland has won a record eight medals at the European Youth Championships. Four more fighters will look to improve bronze to silver across a busy day for the sport.
Ring A, Afternoon Session – watch here
Bout 12: 70kg Laura Moran V Oliwia Marta Czerwinska of Poland
Bout 14: 81kg Dearbhla Tinnelly V Sofia Stigen Sorensen
Ring A, Evening Session
Bout 8: 50kg Katie O’Keeffe V Jessica Vollmann of Germany
Ring B, Evening Session
Bout 4: 71kg Bobbi Flood v Mirko Sarcevic, MNE
Bout 11: 81kg+ Cliona D’Arcy V Maja Weronika Bochen of Poland.
Team Ireland Squad:
48kg: Georgia McGovern, Setanta
48kg: Patsy Joyce, Olympic
50kg: Katie O’Keefe, Kanturk
51kg: Adam McKenna, Holy Family
52kg: Esther Lambe, Setanta
54kg: Shakira Donoghue, Templemore
54kg: Gavin Ryan, Ratoath
57kg: Yasmin Meredith, Corinthians: Team Captain
57kg: John Donoghue, St Michaels Athy
60kg: Jason Nevin, Olympic
63kg: Winnie McDonagh, Neilstown
63.5kg: Tom McDonnell, Docklands
66kg: Gabrielle Mongan, Whitechurch
67kg: Jim Donovan, Our Lady of Lourdes
70kg: Laura Moran, St Annes
71kg: Bobbi Flood, Cabra: Team Captain.
75kg: Emma Keating, Paulstown
75kg: Joshua Olaniyan, Jobstown
80kg: Ryan Murphy, Neilstown
81kg: Dearbhla Tinnelly, Clann Naofa
81+kg: Cliona Darcy, Tobar Pheadair
86kg: Nathan Ojo, Esker
92kg: David J McDonagh, Olympic
92+kg: Bernie Cawley, St David’s, Naas
Team Manager:
Anna Moore
Coaches:
James Doyle
Liam Cunningham
Aoife Hennigan
Gerard McDaid
Jim O’Neill
R & J:
Martin O’Neill