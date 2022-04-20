MEDAL UPGRADE – Brilliant Laura Moran Secures Silver

Laura Moran trademark punch to the sky celebration was on show again as he moved to within touching distance of a European gold medal.

The Mayo favourite traded in her bronze for silver at the very least thanks to a dominant European Youth semi-final display.

Moran out boxed and out fought Marta Czerwinska of Poland to move into the 70kg decider where she will box for gold.

Moran took the initiative from the off. She found a way past the reach of Czerwinska, used a solid jab, got inside, scored and got out. The Irish 70kg representative deservedly took the round across the board.

The Pole looked to see how Moran reacted to being pushed back in the second round and tried to impose herself on proceedings. A more competitive round played out as a result, but the St Annes fighter still did enough to win the round on four of the five cards.

With a silver medal within touching distance, Moran made sure to avoid disaster in the third. The Connaught fighter was up on her toes and this time in and out on the back foot. She still dominated from the safety-first approach and danced her way into 70kg final.

Team Ireland has won a record eight medals at the European Youth Championships. Four more fighters will look to improve bronze to silver across a busy day for the sport.

Ring A, Afternoon Session – watch here

Bout 12: 70kg Laura Moran V Oliwia Marta Czerwinska of Poland

Bout 14: 81kg Dearbhla Tinnelly V Sofia Stigen Sorensen

Ring A, Evening Session

Bout 8: 50kg Katie O’Keeffe V Jessica Vollmann of Germany

Ring B, Evening Session

Bout 4: 71kg Bobbi Flood v Mirko Sarcevic, MNE

Bout 11: 81kg+ Cliona D’Arcy V Maja Weronika Bochen of Poland.

Team Ireland Squad:

48kg: Georgia McGovern, Setanta

48kg: Patsy Joyce, Olympic

50kg: Katie O’Keefe, Kanturk

51kg: Adam McKenna, Holy Family

52kg: Esther Lambe, Setanta

54kg: Shakira Donoghue, Templemore

54kg: Gavin Ryan, Ratoath

57kg: Yasmin Meredith, Corinthians: Team Captain

57kg: John Donoghue, St Michaels Athy

60kg: Jason Nevin, Olympic

63kg: Winnie McDonagh, Neilstown

63.5kg: Tom McDonnell, Docklands

66kg: Gabrielle Mongan, Whitechurch

67kg: Jim Donovan, Our Lady of Lourdes

70kg: Laura Moran, St Annes

71kg: Bobbi Flood, Cabra: Team Captain.

75kg: Emma Keating, Paulstown

75kg: Joshua Olaniyan, Jobstown

80kg: Ryan Murphy, Neilstown

81kg: Dearbhla Tinnelly, Clann Naofa

81+kg: Cliona Darcy, Tobar Pheadair

86kg: Nathan Ojo, Esker

92kg: David J McDonagh, Olympic

92+kg: Bernie Cawley, St David’s, Naas

Team Manager:

Anna Moore

Coaches:

James Doyle

Liam Cunningham

Aoife Hennigan

Gerard McDaid

Jim O’Neill

R & J:

Martin O’Neill