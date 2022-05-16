MEDAL ALERT – Amazing Amy Broadhurst Makes History with World Championships Medal

Amazing Amy Broadhurst finally celebrated World Championship quarter-final success with victory in Istanbul today.

The Louth favourite has proven herself a Continental Queen winning seven European medals across the age groups and grades over the years.

However, a world medal has eluded her until today. ‘Baby Canelo’ lost at the quarter-final stages of the World Championships four times previously and made sure she didn’t suffer heartbreak for a fifth time in Turkey this afternoon.

The 19 time Irish champion was nothing short of brilliant against Serbia’s Jelena Janicijevic as she progressed to the 63kgs semi finals, secured a world championships bronze medal at the very least and put her name in the history books.

The win sees Broadhurst become only the third Irish fighter to win a Women’s World Championship medal putting her name alongside Kellie Harrington and Katie Taylor.

Broadhurst looked the stronger of the two from the off and appeared to have the power to hurt her foe.

She worked body and head well and rattled the chin of Janicijevic on more than one occasion. To her credit the Serb didn’t go into her shell and remained busy throughout, forcing the Dundalk fighter to consult her skills too. The check right hook prevented her from getting boxed in while the straight left hand was timed perfectly on more than one occasion.

Janicijevic retained a high punch volume in the second round but she was taking clean quality punches from an Irish fighter determined to reach the semi finals. The fighter who sparred Katie Taylor in the build up to the tournament’s variety was class and her body punching particularly stand out.

Broadhurst began to hurt her foe as the stanza progressed and handed her a standing eight in the last 30 seconds. Again the Serbian selectwasn’t for wilting and to her credit came on strong in the remaining of a very entertaining round.

It was clear the Louth fighter was given safety first instructions before the third and she followed them for the most part, boxing impressively off the back foot. There were times she did hold her feet and seemed to be enjoying showing off her inside work – and by that stage, she never looked in danger of not breaking her worlds duct.